Miami brewery releases World Cup beer El Diez

Veza Sur Brewing Company in Miami is saluting the 2018 World Cup with a World Cup-themed breakfast beer.

Dubbed El Diez, the craft brew is a creamy, Belgian-style witbier punched with ruby red grapefruit, orange peel, coriander and flaked oats, and will be served inside Veza Sur’s Wynwood taproom starting with the World Cup’s 11 a.m. kickoff match between Russia and Saudi Arabia on Thursday, June 14.

The name, of course, translates to the Ten, a reference to iconic soccer players who have worn No. 10, including Brazil’s Pelé, Argentina’s Diego Maradona, Spain’s Lionel Messi and Brazil’s Kaká and others, Veza Sur co-founder Marshall Hendrickson says.

It seems like only yesterday we were blowing our vuvuzelas (or mourning) over Germany’s 2014 World Cup victory. The best soccer players in the world will converge on Russia June 14-July 15 for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and notably absent is the United States, whose U.S. Men’s National Team failed to qualify for the first time in more than 30 years. Bars and restaurants from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale and Miami will be decked out in team banners and club jerseys for the next month and a half, offering cheap drinks and food specials to stoke futbol fever. Everything from World Cup prix-fixe menus to themed appetizers and private cabanas offering high-definition projections of every game can be found at these soccer-friendly hangouts. Here are the best places to watch the tournament’s 32 countries square off on the pitch.- Phillip Valys, SouthFlorida.com

“No. 10 is really the magicmaker,” says Hendrickson, who six weeks ago hatched the beer with Veza Sur sales manager Luis Carrizo. “They’re the best all-around passers and shooters, connecting everyone on the field.”

El Diez clocks in at 4.1 percent alcohol by volume, a lighter breakfast elixir meant for early risers in South Florida, where many World Cup matches will air before noon, Hendrickson says.

“It’s going to be hot as heck this summer, and we needed to have a beer that you could essentially enjoy with or before breakfast,” Hendrickson says.

El Diez will cost $6.50 for a 16-ounce pint, and 30 kegs have been brewed, enough to satiate soccer fans through every World Cup goal, Hendrickson says.

Veza Sur will open its taproom earlier than usual due to matches taking place between 8 and 11 a.m. That excludes Mondays, when the brewery will be closed. Before noon, the brewery will offer breakfast pastries from Zak the Baker, empanadas from Fufi Restaurant and cold-brew coffee, Hendrickson says.

The brewery will likewise screen World Cup matches on a pair of 8-by-10-foot projection screens inside the taproom and on its shaded terrace. There also will be weekend foosball tournaments, and fans who wear a jersey of competing country will receive $2 Brazilian chopps (usually $4), a type of ice-cold lager served with an extra foamy head.

El Diez will be released 11 a.m. Thursday, June 14, at Veza Sur Brewing Company, 55 NW 25th St., in Miami. The beer costs $6.50 for a 16-ounce pour. Call 786-362-6300 or go to VezaSur.com.

