Pop-up Christmas bar Miracle to lift holiday spirits in Delray Beach

Bust out those ugly holiday sweaters: Delray Beach drinking den Death or Glory is morphing into Miracle, a pop-up Christmas cocktail bar.

Starting Friday, Nov. 24, the bar will become a throwback party palace, stocked with tacky tinsel, shiny garlands, plastic roof Santas (with reindeer) and other Christmas trappings.

But the best reason to soak up the holiday spirit? That would be Miracle’s 12 Christmas-themed craft cocktails, which will include How the Gimlet Stole Christmas, gin punched with a pine-caraway sage cordial, and Jingle Bell Nog, a calorific blend of cognac, amontillado, peanut butter, nougat syrup, egg and nutmeg.

All cocktails will be served in Santa- and snowman-festooned glassware, says Annie Baker, a Death or Glory partner, who says the Christmas booze fest began as a pop-up bar in New York in 2014, and has since expanded to Atlanta, Seattle and 50 more locations around the country. This is the first South Florida Miracle location, she says.

“We’re turning up the nostalgia,” Baker says of Death or Glory’s transformation. “It’s hard to feel Christmasy in South Florida, especially when every season is flip-flops and sandals. So we’re turning this into an old-fashioned Christmas.”

Melissa Hom / Courtesy The Run Run Rudolph cocktail at Miracle, a pop-up Christmas bar in Delray Beach, contains Blanco tequila, coffee liqueur, iced hot chocolate and Mexican spices. The Run Run Rudolph cocktail at Miracle, a pop-up Christmas bar in Delray Beach, contains Blanco tequila, coffee liqueur, iced hot chocolate and Mexican spices. (Melissa Hom / Courtesy)

A restaurant and bar tucked inside Delray Beach’s 93-year-old Falcon House, Death or Glory is filled with vintage photos and furniture from the co-founders’ families. With Miracle, the seasonal decor will skew similarly old-school, with a light-up surfing Santa and a 7-foot-tall artificial red Christmas tree. The strangest piece may be a pink plastic flamingo sporting a Santa hat and beard, trailing a pair of brown “reindeer” flamingos.

And yes, there will also be embarrassing childhood Christmas photos, Baker says. Retro Christmas music and holiday classics, including “A Christmas Story,” “Home Alone,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” will also play inside the pop-up.

“It’ll be like walking back into the tacky Christmas of your childhood, except you can get a proper cocktail,” Baker says. “There will be light bulbs and plastic everywhere. No modern inflatables. We’re going to put up old pictures of ourselves in childhood Christmas costumes. The level of tacky in the photos my dad has dug up and sent me so far is crazy. Like, oh, geez.”

Miracle will open 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, at Death or Glory, 116 NE Sixth Ave., in Delray Beach. Call 561-808-8814 or go to DeathorGloryBar.com.

pvalys@southflorida.com or 954-356-4364