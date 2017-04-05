National Beer Day: Six places to celebrate with a pint

It was either Franklin D. Roosevelt or Homer J. Simpson who said, “To alcohol: The cause of, and solution to, all of life’s problems.” But we have FDR to thank for National Beer Day.

Eighty-four years ago this Friday, the Cullen-Harrison Act helped solve one of life’s problems midway through the Great Depression: ending the long, insufferable drought known as Prohibition. The act, made law by President Roosevelt on April 7, 1933, legalized the sale of beer and goosed badly needed tax revenue in America, enabling breweries and taverns to finally stop serving bathtub swill.

On Friday, South Florida breweries and bars will celebrate the unofficial holiday National Beer Day with deals such as half-price growlers, craft-beer special releases and tap takeovers.

Below are six places to drink on National Beer Day.

NOBO Brewing Company, 901 Commerce Park Drive, Boynton Beach; 561-320-1522 or NOBOBrewing.com; 5-11 p.m.; Facebook link

Making the case as one of Palm Beach’s strongest craft beers, NOBO’s Coconut Chocolate Coffee Imperial Stout clocks in at 12 percent alcohol by volume, and will make its debut as part of National Beer Day.

Due South Brewing Company / Courtesy All day on Friday, April 7, Due South Brewing Company in Boynton Beach will offer $4 pints of its Caramel Cream Ale and Category 3 IPA. All day on Friday, April 7, Due South Brewing Company in Boynton Beach will offer $4 pints of its Caramel Cream Ale and Category 3 IPA. (Due South Brewing Company / Courtesy)

Due South Brewing Company, 2900 High Ridge Road, Suite 3, Boynton Beach; 561-463-2337 or DueSouthBrewing.com; noon-close; Facebook link

Passing the Cullen-Harrison Act legalized the sale of beer with up to 4 percent alcohol by volume. To mark the occasion, the brewery will offer $4 pints of Due South staples Caramel Cream Ale and Category 3 IPA. Food truck Troy’s Bar-Be-Que will be on hand from 5 to 10 p.m.

Julia Rose Photography / Courtesy Concrete Beach Brewery will offer half-price fills of its growlers on Friday, April 7, as part of National Beer Day. Concrete Beach Brewery will offer half-price fills of its growlers on Friday, April 7, as part of National Beer Day. (Julia Rose Photography / Courtesy)

Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727 or ConcreteBeachBrewery.com; noon-1 a.m.; Facebook link

The brewery is offering half-price fills of 32-ounce or 64-ounce growlers ($3-$10) for brews on tap, including Stiltsville Pilsner, Mas Hops, Tropic of Passion and TangeRica. One exception: No fills for Imperial Chocolate Chili Stout. Food truck Grumpy Greg's BBQ will also appear.

Funky Buddha Brewery, 1201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park; 954-440-0046 or FunkyBuddhaBrewery.com; 5-11:30 p.m.; Facebook link

The brewery will tap its Dread Pirate Roberts, an imperial stout brewed with raspberries, chocolate, coconut and vanilla; and its Strawberry Basil Berliner, a fruity sour brew. Two guest drafts will also be tapped: the English-style double red ale Short’s Double Magician; and Lost Abbey Track #8, barrel-aged quadruple infused with chilis and cinnamon.

Bangin’ Banjo Brewing Company, 3200 NW 23rd Ave., No. 500, Pompano Beach; 954-978-3113 or BanginBanjoBrewing.com; 2 p.m.-midnight

The Pompano Beach brewery will serve six flights — beer in sample-size glasses — of any craft beer on tap for $6.

Eau Palm Beach Resort and Spa, 100 S. Ocean Blvd., Manalapan; 561-533-6000 or EauPalmBeach.com 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 8; Facebook link

One day after National Beer Day, the resort's Breeze Ocean Kitchen will stage a tap takeover with samples from local breweries, including Due South, Funky Buddha, Tequesta Brewing, Cigar City Brewing, Saltwater Brewery and Copperpoint Brewing.

