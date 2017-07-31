South Florida's brewery scene grows by seven

Get ready for another round of craft-beer breweries in South Florida.

Between now and Sept. 22, six new brewery taprooms will open to the public in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. A seventh, Invasive Species Brewing in Fort Lauderdale, began serving brews in late July.

Here’s a rundown of the new breweries:

Invasive Species Brewing

726 NE Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale; Facebook page or InvasiveSpeciesBrewing.BigCartel.com

Opening: Now; 5 p.m.-midnight Monday-Saturday, closed Sundays

Invasive Species Brewing / Courtesy The hunting-lodge-themed Invasive Species Brewing opened in late July in Fort Lauderdale's Flagler Village. The hunting-lodge-themed Invasive Species Brewing opened in late July in Fort Lauderdale's Flagler Village. (Invasive Species Brewing / Courtesy)

Get to know: Experimental beers, no surprise, are the forte of Fort Lauderdale’s newest brewery, a hunting-lodge-style space mounted with alligators, deer, swordfish and boars. Brewer Josh Levitt and Chris and Jordan Bellus (co-owners of nearby bar Laser Wolf) are behind the project, but brewmaster Phil Gillis, a former biologist who hunts Florida game as a pastime, created the 2,800-square-foot brewhouse’s theme. On tap: Ninja Juice, an ale brewed with fermented saki yeast; Bleubird Brett Saison brewed with Florida blueberries; and Coffee Cream Ale.

Veza Sur Brewing Company

55 NW 25th St., Miami; Facebook page or VezaSur.com

Open: Mid-August; hours of operation not yet announced

Veza Sur Brewing Company / Courtesy Veza Sur Brewing Company, funded by Anheuser-Busch InBev, will open in Wynwood in mid-August. Veza Sur Brewing Company, funded by Anheuser-Busch InBev, will open in Wynwood in mid-August. (Veza Sur Brewing Company / Courtesy)

Get to know: The first brewery in South Florida to be funded by beer bigwig Anheuser-Busch InBev, Veza Sur came together with a diverse assembly of hopheads. Co-founders Jeremy and Chris Cox of Bend, Oregon’s 10 Barrel Brewing Company and Berny Silberwasser of Colombia’s Bogota Beer Company drew inspiration from Colombia’s and Brazil’s drinking scenes, tapping head brewer Asbjorn Gerlach of Chile’s Kross Brewery to make the brews. Their 10,000-square-foot Wynwood brewery will have a patio, beer garden and a 5,000-square-foot taproom. On tap: a guava-punched Berliner Weisse sour; pale and dark lagers served Brazilian chopp-style, in which freezing-cold beer is poured with an extra foamy head; and micheladas.

Gulf Stream Brewing Company

1105 NE 13th St., Fort Lauderdale; 206-794-2212 or GulfStreamBeer.com

Open: Tentatively Saturday, Aug. 26; hours of operation not yet announced

Gulf Stream Brewing Company / Courtesy Gulf Stream Brewing Company is McKay Ferrell and Ty Eriks' 5,300-square-foot brewery in Fort Lauderdale. Gulf Stream Brewing Company is McKay Ferrell and Ty Eriks' 5,300-square-foot brewery in Fort Lauderdale. (Gulf Stream Brewing Company / Courtesy)

Get to know: Part of the ongoing construction frenzy on Fort Lauderdale’s Northwest 13th Street, McKay Ferrell and Ty Eriks’ 5,300-square-foot brewery occupies a squat warehouse. The West Coast-born brewers, who originally planned to open Gulf Stream in Vancouver or Washington state, will offer a West Coast-style IPA, a citrus hefeweizen and a porter. Their collaboration with Doral’s MIA Beer Company, Things That Make You Go Hmmm (double IPA blended with apricot and stone fruit), will also be on tap.

Descarga Brewing Company

12355 NE 13th Ave., North Miami; DescargaBrewing.com

Open: September

Descarga Brewing Company Courtes / Courtesy Descarga Brewing Company will become North Miami's first nanobrewery when it opens in September. Descarga Brewing Company will become North Miami's first nanobrewery when it opens in September. (Descarga Brewing Company Courtes / Courtesy)

Get to know: North Miami’s first nanobrewery is the brainchild of co-owners Manny Jannes, Felix Pons and Tony Meneses, who picked up a $150,000 business-attraction grant from the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency to help fund the brewery. On tap: Hi-Ju Doing, a raspberry Belgian ale with hibiscus and juniper seeds; a barrel-aged Baltic porter; and Ma Mamey La, a blonde ale infused with mamey fruit.

Prosperity Brewers

4160 NW First Ave., Boca Raton; 561-325-8495 or ProsperityBrewers.com

Open: September

Prosperity Brewers / Courtesy When Dominick Peri and Ken Gross' Prosperity Brewers taproom opens in September, it will have 15 rotating beer taps. When Dominick Peri and Ken Gross' Prosperity Brewers taproom opens in September, it will have 15 rotating beer taps. (Prosperity Brewers / Courtesy)

Get to know: Parkland residents Dominick Peri and Ken Gross will debut their 2,400-square-foot brewhouse (and 900-square-foot taproom), and hired head brewer Cameron Donisi (of Pompano Beach’s Bangin’ Banjo Brewing Company) to craft the recipes. Some 15 taps will offer a sour saison, IPA, double IPA, hefeweizen, a dry-hopped kolsch and an English mild.

Bousa Brewing Company

7235 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; 786-338-8035 or BousaBrewing.com

Open: September

Bousa Brewing Company / Courtesy Bousa Brewing Company will debut this September in Miami's Little River neighborhood. Bousa Brewing Company will debut this September in Miami's Little River neighborhood. (Bousa Brewing Company / Courtesy)

Get to know: Juan Pablo Vergara and Enrique Garcia’s Bousa taproom will open months after their 12,000-square-foot brewery debuted last December in Miami’s Little River neighborhood. Their beers (also on tap at multiple Miami bars and restaurants), so far include a Bousa American IPA, with more styles to be announced soon.

Spanish Marie Brewing

14241 SW 120th St., Kendall, 786-780-4872 or Facebook.com/SpanishMarie

Open: Late September

Spanish Marie Brewing / Courtesy Spanish Marie Brewing's speakeasy-themed taproom will open in September in Kendall. Spanish Marie Brewing's speakeasy-themed taproom will open in September in Kendall. (Spanish Marie Brewing / Courtesy)

Get to know: Named after Prohibition-era Miami rumrunner Marie Waite, the 2,500-square-foot speakeasy-themed brewhouse from co-owners Jaime Medina, Robert Pando and Alberto Cespedes will house a retail storefront selling high-end confections, such as chocolate, desserts and beer floats. Naturally, the confections can be paired with what’s on tap: King Charlie's, a passionfruit-infused hefeweizen; the 3-12-28 Black IPA; the 3'N'Out American pale ale; and the 1929 Coffee Porter.

CAPTION Beaker & Gray serves brunch on weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Wynwood restaurant has an eclectic menu, featuring items such as shrimp n' polenta and cheeseburger hash. Beaker & Gray serves brunch on weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Wynwood restaurant has an eclectic menu, featuring items such as shrimp n' polenta and cheeseburger hash. CAPTION Beaker & Gray serves brunch on weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Wynwood restaurant has an eclectic menu, featuring items such as shrimp n' polenta and cheeseburger hash. Beaker & Gray serves brunch on weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Wynwood restaurant has an eclectic menu, featuring items such as shrimp n' polenta and cheeseburger hash. CAPTION Panarea Mediterranean Sea Grill, a new restaurant in North Miami, expands its Mediterranean menu to include food and wine from the Middle East and North Africa as well as the usual flavors of southern Italy, France, Spain and Greece. Panarea Mediterranean Sea Grill, a new restaurant in North Miami, expands its Mediterranean menu to include food and wine from the Middle East and North Africa as well as the usual flavors of southern Italy, France, Spain and Greece. CAPTION The Habit Burger Grill has been growing since it opened its doors in 1969. There are now eight of them in Florida and already two in Broward County. The Habit Burger Grill has been growing since it opened its doors in 1969. There are now eight of them in Florida and already two in Broward County. CAPTION Southeastern Grocers, parent company of Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más stores, launched its first Fresco y Más location Wednesday in Hollywood. Southeastern Grocers, parent company of Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más stores, launched its first Fresco y Más location Wednesday in Hollywood. CAPTION This small restaurant is changing the meaning of Mexican cuisine in South Florida with authentic dishes, traditional drinks, history and art. Casa Frida Mexican Cuisine is located in Fort Lauderdale. This small restaurant is changing the meaning of Mexican cuisine in South Florida with authentic dishes, traditional drinks, history and art. Casa Frida Mexican Cuisine is located in Fort Lauderdale.

pvalys@southflorida.com or 954-356-4364