Brew for the summer: 7 new breweries invade South Florida

Breweries are rising up in South Florida so rapidly these days, it’s easy to forget how many existed in 2013. There were six.

By the end of 2017, 40 breweries will be part of the golden beer rush in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

Seven breweries will open this summer and fall, including an Anheuser-Busch-funded outfit, a brewery that resembles a hunting lodge and a location that includes a beer cellar and wood-fired oven.

Here’s what’s on tap for the coming months.

New River Brewing Company

280 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-839-5725; tentative October/November opening

New River Brewing Company / Courtesy New River Brewing Company, on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, is the brainchild of Riverside Market founders Lisa and Julian Siegel (front), Adam Fine (middle-left) of the Native Brewing Company and the Restaurant People. New River Brewing Company, on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, is the brainchild of Riverside Market founders Lisa and Julian Siegel (front), Adam Fine (middle-left) of the Native Brewing Company and the Restaurant People. (New River Brewing Company / Courtesy)

Who they are: South of Fort Lauderdale’s New River, New River Brewing is the brainchild of the Restaurant People (YOLO, S3), Riverside Market founders Lisa and Julian Siegel and veteran brewer Adam Fine of Native Brewing Company. The 12,000-square-foot brewery used to store boat lifts and will house a taproom inspired by Florida-themed Americana. “We’re trying to create the same community-centric vibe that Riverside has already,” Seigel says. “This is the brewery we always dreamed of.”

On tap: A 954 Pale Ale and Honey Love Cream Ale, sours, a watermelon wit, a Midnight Express coffee stout, and East and West Coast-style India Pale Ales will be on the starting beer lineup.

Veza Sur Brewing Company

55 NW 25th St., Miami; Facebook page or VezaSur.com; tentative June opening

Veza Sur Brewing Company / Courtesy Beer czar Anheuser-Busch InBev backs Veza Sur Brewing Company, Wynwood's fourth brewery, which will be led by co-founders Jeremy and Chris Cox, of Bend, Ore.'s 10 Barrel Brewing Company, and Berny Silberwasser, of Colombia's Bogota Beer Company. Beer czar Anheuser-Busch InBev backs Veza Sur Brewing Company, Wynwood's fourth brewery, which will be led by co-founders Jeremy and Chris Cox, of Bend, Ore.'s 10 Barrel Brewing Company, and Berny Silberwasser, of Colombia's Bogota Beer Company. (Veza Sur Brewing Company / Courtesy)

Who they are: Beer czar Anheuser-Busch InBev is behind this 10,000-square-foot Miami brewery, Wynwood’s fourth, which will be led by co-founders Jeremy and Chris Cox (of 10 Barrel Brewing Company in Bend, Ore.) and Berny Silberwasser (of Colombia’s Bogota Beer Company). After absorbing Colombia’s and Brazil’s food-and-drink cultures during a trip to South America, the Cox brothers tapped head brewer Asbjorn Gerlach, the German-born founder of Kross Brewery in Chile, to create the beer lineup. Their 5,000-square-foot taproom will feature a terrace with patio seating and a garden.

On tap: Latin American-inspired flavors are the mandate at Veza Sur, including pale and dark lagers served chopp-style, a Brazilian method of pouring freezing-cold lager into small glasses with an extra foamy head. The other six brews: a low alcohol-by-volume IPA; a hoppier IPA; a Belgian witbier; a red ale; a coffee-flavored porter; and a Berliner Weisse, a cloudy, sour beer punched with guava. The brewery will also serve micheladas, a Mexican cocktail made with beer, lime juice, spices and peppers.

Invasive Species Brewing

726 NE Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale; InvasiveSpeciesBrewing.bigcartel.com; tentative September opening

Invasive Species Brewing / Courtesy Brewers Phil Gillis and Josh Levitt, left, teamed up with Laser Wolf owners Chris and Jordan Bellus to form Invasive Species Brewing, a hunting lodge-themed brewery opening this summer in Fort Lauderdale's Flagler Village neighborhood. Brewers Phil Gillis and Josh Levitt, left, teamed up with Laser Wolf owners Chris and Jordan Bellus to form Invasive Species Brewing, a hunting lodge-themed brewery opening this summer in Fort Lauderdale's Flagler Village neighborhood. (Invasive Species Brewing / Courtesy)

Who they are: Invasive Species Brewing is the answer to your unasked question, “What happens when I cross a microbrewery with a hunting lodge?” and will serve craft brews amid the gentle ambiance of mounted taxidermy, including alligator, hogs, deer and fish. Brewmaster Phil Gillis, who’s building the outdoorsy brewery with brewer Josh Levitt and brothers Chris and Jordan Bellus (owners of the similarly funky bar Laser Wolf), says the theme is a nod to Gillis’ pastime – hunting Florida game. “We’re also invasive species in the beer industry, in a way,” says Gillis, 30, of Fort Lauderdale. “We’re coming in and claiming South Florida as beer territory.” The 2,800-square-foot brewhouse will house a 1,400-square-foot taproom.

On tap: The starting beer lineup is still being firmed up, but there will be a Blueberry Brett Saison, a Coffee Cream Ale and an ale brewed with fermented saki yeast. Ahead of the opening, the brewery is also accepting Carouser Beer Club memberships on its website, which include mugs, merch and other discounts.

Steam Horse Brewing

1500 Elizabeth Ave., West Palm Beach; tentative October opening

Steam Horse Brewing Company / Courtesy Brewers Fran Andrewlevich and Matt Webster, who head up Twisted Trunk Brewing in Palm Beach Gardens and Tequesta Brewing Company, will open their 6,300-square-foot Steam Horse in October. Brewers Fran Andrewlevich and Matt Webster, who head up Twisted Trunk Brewing in Palm Beach Gardens and Tequesta Brewing Company, will open their 6,300-square-foot Steam Horse in October. (Steam Horse Brewing Company / Courtesy)

Who they are: Brewers Fran Andrewlevich and Matt Webster, who head up Twisted Trunk Brewing in Palm Beach Gardens and Tequesta Brewing Company, will be one of the first arrivals in West Palm Beach’s rising foodie district, a complex of warehouses east of I-95 and south of Okeechobee Boulevard. The urban district, which will eventually house a meat market, a distillery, yoga studios and a commissary-style food hall, was a perfect fit for the 6,300-square-foot Steam Horse, says Andrewlevich, 50. “Just imagine Grand Central Station at the turn of the 20th century,” he says of the brewery. “These old windows have to be from the ’30s. The place will be just super sexy, and the energy down in this district is insane. We’re going to feed off each other’s business.” The brewery has a 300-gallon brewing capacity and its taproom will seat 225 and use a recycled train rail as a bar footrest.

On tap: Andrewlevich says the beer menu is still being planned, but may include a sour Berliner Weisse, a Belgian-style pilsner collaboration with Ommegang Brewery and a New England-style IPA.

Mathews Brewing Company

130 S. H St., Lake Worth; MathewsBrewingCompany.com; October opening

Mathews Brewing Company / Courtesy Longtime homebrewer David Mathews, left, and head brewer James Retzler will open Mathews Brewing Company - Lake Worth's first brewery - in September. Longtime homebrewer David Mathews, left, and head brewer James Retzler will open Mathews Brewing Company - Lake Worth's first brewery - in September. (Mathews Brewing Company / Courtesy)

Who they are: Dave Mathews’ eponymous brewery will be Lake Worth’s first when it opens this fall down the street from the LULA arts district on Lake and Lucerne avenues. A longtime South Florida homebrewer, Mathews (no relation to the band) is a civil engineer by day, and designed a steam-powered, 310-gallon brewing system to shave electricity costs. The 5,400-square-foot, air-conditioned brewery will also be operated by head brewer James Retzler, and include a pilot system to brew sours and cask-conditioned ales (a non-carbonated version of a beer). The 100-seat taproom will border a dog-friendly beer garden as large as the brewery itself, which will host bands and food trucks nightly, Mathews says. “Some cities don’t allow live bands to play, and we have great local talent here, so I think we’re a one-stop shop.”

On tap: Mathews is still working on beer names, but starting brews will include IPAs and double IPAs, amber ales, porters, stouts and lagers on 14 different taps and two guest taps. A growler and a crowler system will also be available.