Riverside Market Plantation's grand opening | Photos

Riverside Market Plantation's grand-opening celebration took place Tuesday, Nov. 7. With 70 seats, this is the largest of the three Riverside Markets, which specialize in craft beer. The other two locations are in Fort Lauderdale.

After a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Plantation Mayor Diane Veltri Bendekovic said, "This is going to be tremendous. We needed this. We were the biggest cheerleaders for [Riverside Market Plantation]. This is what this neighborhood needed."

More than 650 beers are available in cans or bottles, and there are 24 beers on tap. The kitchen serves items such as fish tacos, margherita pizza and artisanal cookies. A grab-and-go cooler is filled with salads and sandwiches.

Riverside Market Plantation is located at 6900 Cypress Road. Call 954-306-6819 or go to TheRiversideMarket.com.

