Rocco's Tacos raising MS awareness with new margarita

Drink and be merry knowing the MS Miracle Margarita is a beverage with a benefit. The $11.50 cocktail is now being served at all five Rocco’s Tacos and Tequila Bar locations in South Florida, and the restaurant says 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Rocco’s Tacos owner, Rocco Mangel, has been living with multiple sclerosis since 2016. Mangel created the MS Miracle Margarita this year to raise awareness and funding for the disease. The cocktail is made with Cedilla Açai Liqueur. The açai berry in this liqueur is hand-picked in Brazil, then blended with cachaça. In 2013, the liqueur won a double gold award for best fruit liqueur at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

At Rocco’s Tacos, Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila, fresh lime juice and a dash of agave nectar are blended with the Cedilla Açai Liqueur to complete the MS Miracle Margarita.

Rocco’s Tacos locations:

5090 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 561-623-0127

224 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561-650-1001

1313 E. Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale; 954-524-9550

110 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; 561-808-1100

5250 Town Center Circle, Boca Raton; 561-416-2131

Go to RoccosTacos.com.

