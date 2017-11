James Young Films / Courtesy

Above TRP Taste, 1 W. Las Olas Blvd., Suite 100, Fort Lauderdale; 954-523-5215, Rooftop1WLO.com

Rooftop @ 1 WLO has a swanky city feel without the pretentious vibe. CEO Tim Petrillo describes it as a “garden in the sky,” with AstroTurf and foliage surrounding the space.

“When you walked out of those elevators,” Petrillo says, “we wanted you to feel like you’re in a city.”