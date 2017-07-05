Rum, rosés and 'Game of Thrones': Top South Florida drinking events

Red, White and Booze!, 8 p.m.-midnight Thursday, July 6, at Grille 401, 401 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; free admission; 954-767-0222 or Grille401.com and Facebook page

Old Town Untapped (monthly food and beer gathering), 6-9 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Bailey Contemporary Arts 41 NE First St., Pompano Beach; free admission; 954-284-0141 or Facebook page

Halfway to Christmas (featuring Christmas-themed beers), 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Barrel of Monks Brewing, 1141 S. Rogers Circle, No. 5, Boca Raton; $35 all-you-can-drink; 561-510-1253 or BarrelOfMonks.com and Facebook event link

Rum, Rhythm & Rumba (a Havana-themed cocktail party), 8-10 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Old School Square Fieldhouse, 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach; $45; 561-243-7922 or OldSchoolSquare.org and Facebook event link

Game of Thrones (painting and drinking event), 6:45-9 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Accomplice Brewery and Ciderworks, 1023 N. Florida Mango Road, West Palm Beach; $26.50, includes 30 percent off wine, beer and cider; 561-568-7242 or AccompliceBrewery.com or Facebook event link

Rosés Around the World (a celebration of rosé with wine samplings), 7:30-10 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at The Apothecary 330, 330 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; $25-$30; 954-616-8028 or Apothecary330.com and Facebook event link

Ice Cream Social (a sampling of ice cream-flavored beers), 4-11 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Due South Brewing Co., 2900 High Ridge Road, Suite 3, Boynton Beach; free admission; 561-463-2337 or DueSouthBrewing.com and Facebook event link

Sticky Treats bottle release (a rice and marshmallow blonde ale), 11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 16, at Funky Buddha Brewery, 1201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park; $7 per 22-ounce bottle; 954-440-0046 or FunkyBuddhaBrewery.com

Bangin' Banjo Second Banjoversary Party, 6 p.m.-midnight Friday, July 21, at Bangin’ Banjo Brewing Co., 3200 NW 23rd Ave., Suite 500, Pompano Beach; $5 per beer or $35 all-you-can-drink; 954-978-3113 or BanginBanjoBrewing.com and Facebook event link

