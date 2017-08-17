Solar eclipse watch parties in South Florida

During the solar eclipse on Aug. 21, Bonnie Tyler will be singing “Total Eclipse of the Heart” on a cruise ship somewhere in the Atlantic. But most South Floridians won’t get to witness that perfect marriage of pop and science, and instead will be watching the skies from the comfort of our local bars, restaurants and science museums.

Don’t own a pair of eclipse glasses? Multiple venues in Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties are giving away glasses during their watch parties.

But when to don glasses and raise a glass? The partial solar eclipse (about 78 percent of the sun will be covered) will take place roughly between 1:26 p.m. and 4:20 p.m., reaching peak eclipse at 2:57 p.m., according to TimeAndDate.com.

Here are the 10 places to watch the eclipse with family or with a cocktail. All events will take place on Aug. 21.

Broward

The Fox Observatory, noon-5 p.m. at 16001 State Road 84, Sunrise; free, but no glasses will be provided; 954-384-0442 or SFAAA.com and Facebook event page

S3 Restaurant, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at 505 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; free glasses with reservation; $3 Coronas and $5 Solar Eclipse cocktails; 954-523-7873 or S3Restaurant.com and Facebook event page

Bamboo Beach Tiki Bar, 1:30-4:30 p.m. at 4040 Galt Ocean Drive, Fort Lauderdale; free glasses with any purchase, and an outdoor barbecue begins at 1:30 p.m.; 954-566-7500 or OceanManor.com and Facebook event page

LauderAle, 2-6 p.m. at 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; free, but no glasses provided; 954-653-9711 or LauderAle.co and Facebook event page

Barrett's Sports Bar, 1-7 p.m. at 4446 NE 20th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; free, includes moonshine, but no glasses provided; 954-351-9371 or Facebook event page

Palm Beach

South Florida Science Center and Aquarium, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 4801 Dreher Trail N., West Palm Beach; free glasses for the first 200 visitors, hands-on activities and a solar-eclipse-corona art contest; 561-832-1988 or SFScienceCenter.org.

The Nak, 1:26-4:30 p.m. at 2800 N. Federal Highway, Suite 8, Boca Raton; free glasses; 561-717-6131 or Facebook event page

Kavasutra Kava Bar, 2-6 p.m. at 450 Northlake Blvd., North Palm Beach; no free glasses, but happy hour runs 2-6 p.m.; 561-249-1348 or KavaSutra.com and Facebook event page

Miami

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1:25-4:30 p.m. at 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; $20-$28; includes free glasses, a live stream of the NASA Eclipse Megacast and complimentary iced coffee; 305-434-9600 or FrostScience.org and Facebook event page

FIU Stocker AstroScience Center, noon at 11200 SW Eighth St, Miami; includes free glasses, a solar-telescope setup, music and science talks; 305-348-3964 or Facebook event page

