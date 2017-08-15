Former 'Bachelor' to open South Beach Brewing Company

Belgian waffles and mimosas make a fine brunch pairing, but what about eggs Benedict and "brunch beer"?

When South Beach Brewing Company debuts this fall in Miami Beach, beers that taste like brunch cocktails will dominate the brewpub’s menu, which touts flavors such as Strawberry Orange Mimosa, South Peach Shandy and Blood Orange Sunset IPA.

The idea to pair ales with an afternoon plate of eggs comes from South Beach Brewing Company founder Lorenzo Borghese, who’s no stranger to the touristy vibes along the city’s Collins Avenue drag. A cosmetics and dog-grooming entrepreneur and scion of a wealthy family from Milan, Italy, Borghese in 2006 starred in the ninth season of ABC’s “The Bachelor."

But Borghese says he intends to downplay his reputation at his 2,200-square-foot brewpub, which will feature a nanobrewery and dining area. The location, which he says is still being finalized, will be south of Fifth Street in Miami Beach.

Esquire Network / Courtesy Lorenzo Borghese, the bachelor on Season 9 of ABC's "The Bachelor," is the founder of South Beach Brewing Company. Borghese also appeared on Esquire Network's "Lucky Bastards" and on the 10th season of "Celebrity Big Brother U.K." Lorenzo Borghese, the bachelor on Season 9 of ABC's "The Bachelor," is the founder of South Beach Brewing Company. Borghese also appeared on Esquire Network's "Lucky Bastards" and on the 10th season of "Celebrity Big Brother U.K." (Esquire Network / Courtesy) (Esquire Network / Courtesy)

“I didn’t want people to think I’m just some trust-fund kid who likes to party and wanted to open a brewery in South Beach,” Borghese, 45, said by phone Tuesday morning. “I want this to be about positivity, not about my family. I want this to be about beer and hanging out with your friends.”

Still, the brewpub, along with its brunch-inspired brews, has attracted one blue-chip investor. South Beach Brewing Company came together through a partnership with Maine-based Shipyard Brewing Company, one of the biggest independent breweries in the country, and Miami Beach artist David “LEBO” Le Batard, who designed the brewpub’s logo and labels.

Most of South Beach Brewing’s flavors will be brewed at Clearwater’s Sea Dog Brewing Company, which Shipyard owns, while the two-barrel nanobrewery in Miami Beach will focus on experimental treatments. Borghese says Sea Dog head brewer Bobby Baker helped to create the brunch-beer recipes, while former Boca Raton-based restaurateur Karl Alterman (Big City Tavern in Boca, Falcon House in Delray Beach) created the beach-bar fare, which will include hamburgers, hot dogs and weekend brunch.

Lorenzo Borghese / Courtesy South Beach Brewing Company will specialize in beers inspired by brunch, including a Blood Orange Sunset IPA, South Peach Shandy and a Strawberry Orange Mimosa. South Beach Brewing Company will specialize in beers inspired by brunch, including a Blood Orange Sunset IPA, South Peach Shandy and a Strawberry Orange Mimosa. (Lorenzo Borghese / Courtesy)

South Beach Brewing Company’s starting beer lineup — Strawberry Orange Mimosa, South Peach Shandy and Blood Orange Sunset IPA — will all be flavored with Florida orange juice and punched with electrolytes. The extra jolt of electrolytes will help prevent dehydration, a “common problem” among beer drinkers, Borghese says.

“Dehydration is one of the main drawbacks of alcohol, but I’ve never had a hangover when I’m drinking these [beers],” Borghese says.

Ahead of South Beach Brewing Company’s opening, the brewpub will host a pop-up pool party on Oct. 14 at Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel that will feature samples of Borghese’s brunch beers.

Miami Beach is hardly hurting for lavish brunch bars, but Borghese says he chose the city for its enduring cool.

“When you think of South Beach, you think of the white beaches, the beautiful vacationers,” Borghese, says. “I just loved the idea of turning our brewery into a permanent vacation.”

The brewpub is still firming up its operating hours and tour schedule.

South Beach Brewing Company will host a pop-up pool party on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., in Miami Beach. Admission is free. Email contact@southbeachbrew.com or go to SouthBeachBrew.com or the Facebook page.

