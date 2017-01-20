Eight ways to celebrate South Florida Beer Week

Man’s best friend walks the park with you, sleeps with you, eats with you.

Now, your faithful dog can knock back a beer with you, too.

For its Pups and Pints event on Sunday, Jan. 22, Concrete Beach Brewery in Wynwood will pour a new specialty beer called Woof Wort, a nonalcoholic, beef-flavored brew made just for four-legged companions.

Concrete’s dog beer is a blend of dehydrated peanut butter and bacon, beef-and-pork-broth, which is steeped in wort (malt and grains). From noon to 5 p.m. Sunday , pooches will receive a free pint of Woof Wort in a bowl with any purchase of a beer from its Social Hall (325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727, ConcreteBeachBrewery.com).

“Who wouldn’t want to share a pint with your pup?” asks Marco Reyna, Concrete Beach’s head brewer. “Some dog owners will let dogs have ice cream on their birthday, and this is a safe, sweet treat.”

On Sunday, Jan. 22, Concrete Beach Brewery will pour Woof Wort, a nonalcoholic beer flavored with bacon, beef and pork broth.

Proceeds from craft-beer sales will benefit the Miami nonprofit dog rescue Jamie’s Rescue, which will be on hand to let attendees adopt a pet in the Social Hall. DJ Giancarlo Oliver will spin music in the taproom, while Sweet Dogs will serve hot dogs (for humans), while Dishes for Dogs will offer pet-friendly meals.

Pups and Pints falls on South Florida Beer Week, an eight-day celebration of all things hoppy, malty and frothy, returning Jan. 21-28 to breweries across Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

A handful of breweries and bars will throw tap takeovers and release specialty suds in the name of South Florida Beer Week. Below are seven more gatherings.

PASSION PIT

Noon-midnight Friday, Jan. 20, through Saturday, Jan. 28 at SaltWater Brewery, 1701 W Atlantic Ave, in Delray Beach; 561-865-5373 or SaltWaterBrewery.com

During South Florida Beer Week, SaltWater Brewery will serve Passion Pit, a treatment of its golden ale LocAle that's punched with pureed passionfruit.

The beer, not the indie-pop band, will be a fixture in the Delray Beach taproom as an early kickoff to Beer Week. A treatment of the recent low-alcohol-by-volume golden ale LocAle, Passion Pit is punched with pureed passionfruit, and will be on tap and in 12-ounce cans for a week before heading to bars in February, says Chris Gove, the brewery’s president and co-founder.

“Winter is nice and short here, and it’s warming up again, so we wanted a nice, tart, refreshing spring and summer brew,” Gove says. “Breweries save up their best beers of the year for this week. You want to show nothing but the best quality and what South Florida’s craft-beer culture is all about.”

Along with Passion Pit, SaltWater will serve limited-release beers such as Coffee Sea Cow Milk Stout and Grapefruit Screamin' Reels IPA. West Palm Beach reggae-rockers the Holidazed will perform 7-10 p.m. in the taproom Jan. 20.

Breweries save up their best beers of the year for this week. — Chris Gove

TRENCH DAY

3-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Due South Brewing Company, 2900 High Ridge Road, Suite 3, in Boynton Beach; 561-463-2337 or visit the Facebook page

Unlike a certain maple-bacon beer festival in Oakland Park, Trench Day is far more intimate, limiting tickets to 300 beer-heads only. The Boynton Beach brewery's ode to its frothy chocolate overload, Mariana Trench Imperial Stout, the festival will feature snifter glasses of the medal-winning beer, barrel-aged treatments of Trench in 22-ounce bottles and unlimited samples from 16 local breweries pouring rare releases. (Our eyes are also on Silky Johnson, Due South’s chocolate peanut butter stout.) Tickets include a bottle of Mariana Trench.

FUNKY BUDDHA MAPLE BACON BASH

10 a.m.-midnight Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Riverside Market, 608 SW 12th Ave, in Fort Lauderdale, and dozens of other bars; 954-358-8333 or visit the Facebook page

Starting Thursday, Jan. 26, Funky Buddha Brewery will release its popular Maple Bacon Coffee Porter in multiple Florida bars.

If you missed Funky Buddha’s celebration of its breakfast in a glass, the Maple Bacon Coffee Porter, know that the brewery will release the chocolaty elixir to bar taps statewide starting Jan. 26. At Riverside Market, the brewery will also pour its coconut-coffee porter Last Snow, the English vanilla red ale Red Velvet and the chocolate-peanut ale Butta Cup.

TAP TAKEOVERS

Noon Jan. 22-3 p.m. Jan. 27 at Biergarten Boca Raton, 309 Via de Palmas, No. 90, in Boca Raton; 561-395-7462 or visit the Facebook page

The German restaurant and bar will host several local breweries during Beer Week, including Bangin’ Banjo on Jan. 24, 26 Degree on Jan. 25, Funky Buddha on Jan. 26 and Devour on Jan. 27. The bar will also feature limited-release brews from J. Wakefield (Gimme S’more, The Big Show), Barrel of Monks (Strawberry Beret) and others.

BEER AND GIRL SCOUT COOKIES

5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Due South Brewing Company, 2900 High Ridge Road, Suite 3, in Boynton Beach; $8; 561-463-2337 or visit the Facebook page

Due South Brewing Company will host a Girl Scout cookie and craft-beer pairing on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Thin Mints, the cookie that breaks all New Year’s resolution diets, will be part of Due South’s beer and cookie pairing, as will those Girl Scout S’mores that debuted this month. Admission includes three beers and three cookies, with proceeds heading to a Palm Beach County Girl Scout troop.

BROSKI CIDERWORKS AND WINERY

Opens 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at 1465 SW Sixth Court, Suite 1465, in Pompano Beach; 561-325-8495 or BroskiCiderworks.com

Broski Ciderworks and Winery will host a grand-opening celebration on Saturday, Jan. 28 in its Pompano Beach taproom.

The grand opening of David and Daniel Verdugo’s first hard-cider maker in Broward falls fittingly on Beer Week, and its steampunk-themed taproom will pour two ciders to start: a light, sweet Passion Fruit Cider and a tart Crisp Cider. Broski will offer $10 brewery tours Jan. 28-29, which includes a pint in a commemorative engraved cup.

JUPITER CRAFT BREWERS FESTIVAL

1-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Roger Dean Stadium, 4751 Main St., in Jupiter; $32, $35 at the gate; 561-818-8385 or JupiterCraftBrewersFestival.com

Because day drinking is necessary this month, South Florida Beer Week will culminate with this afternoon festival, a roundup of 100-plus beers from 88 local and national breweries, including Bangin’ Banjo, Devour, Lagunitas and Sierra Nevada.