South Florida drinking events: Wynwood Life Street Festival and a puff puff party

The O.G. grand opening (a speakeasy-themed cocktail bar disguised as a general store called “Oceanside Grocers”), all day Friday, April 20, at the O.G., 166 SE Second Ave., Delray Beach; free; 561-270-7600 or OGDelray.com and Facebook event page
Earth Day at the Yard (a wellness-focused event with live music, cooking demos, a community cleanup and craft beer), noon-4 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; free; 305-351-0366 or TheWynwoodYard.com and Facebook event page
Rácket puff puff party (an upscale, 420-themed drinking bash with live music), 9 p.m.-3 a.m. Friday, April 20, at Rácket bar and lounge, 150 NW 24th St., Miami; free via Eventbrite.com; 786-637-2987 or RacketWynwood.com and Facebook event page
Show-Stopping Access at the Wilder (a networking mixer featuring one free cocktail), 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at the Wilder, 701J E. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; free, and the event benefits the young professionals group Ghost Light Society; 954-523-4050 or Facebook event page
Wynwood Life Street Festival 2018 (a sprawling, boozy block party featuring booze, fashion lounges, arts and crafts vendors, and kitchen labs), 5 p.m. Friday, April 20 to 10 p.m. Sunday, April 22, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; free, and free drinks are available for first 500 guests with RSVP on Eventbrite.com; 305-461-2700 or SwarmInc.com and Facebook event page
Flagler Village Brewery Barrel Aged Event (a release of rare and barrel-aged beers, including the coffee stout Mochaccino and 3 Sons’ Boysen Tha Hood), 4 p.m. April 20 at Flagler Village Brewery, 551 N. Federal Highway, No. 600, Fort Lauderdale; 754-200-8648 and BrassTapBeerBar.com and Facebook event page
Las Olas Wine and Food Festival (a five-block party featuring wine samples and food), 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, April 20, along Las Olas Boulevard between Southeast Sixth and 11th avenues, in Fort Lauderdale; $150 via Eventbrite.com; 305-255-3500 or LasOlasWFF.com and Facebook event page
Prosperity Brewers grand opening (the Boca Raton brewery will feature live music), 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at Prosperity Brewers, 4160 NW First Ave., No. 21, Boca Raton; free; 561-961-0573 or ProsperityBrewers.com and Facebook event page
Roasted Marshmallow Cider Release (a smoky cider finished with notes of vanilla and applewood), 1-10 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at Broski Ciderworks, 1465 SW Sixth Court, Pompano Beach; free; 954-657-8947 or BroskiCiderworks.com and Facebook event page
Third Anniversary ColadaFest (a block party featuring food and unlimited craft beer, sangria, mimosas and mojitos), 2-6 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at Colada Cuban Coffee House and Eatery, 525 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; $40 in advance, which can be purchased in-store, over the phone or via the SpeedETab app, $50 at the door; 954-368-4705 or ColadaHouse.com and Facebook event page
