South Florida drinking events: National Margarita Day and a 'Game of Thrones' pub crawl

Las Olas Wine Walk (a sip-and-stroll tasting at 20 venues along Las Olas Boulevard), 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at Las Olas Place, 788 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; $15 via Eventbrite.com, which includes a souvenir wine glass and map; 954-258-8382 or LasOlasBoulevard.com and Facebook event page
Tarpon River Brewing grand opening (a beer- and live music-fueled celebration of Fort Lauderdale’s second downtown brewery, a partnership between the Restaurant People and Riverside Market owners Julian and Lisa Siegel), 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 at Tarpon River Brewing, 280 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; free; 954-353-3193 or TarponRiverBrewing.com and Facebook event page
Bacardi presents Walshy Fire’s Rum & Bass Beach Party (a South Beach Wine and Food Festival bash featuring DJ Irie and Major Lazer’s Walshy Fire), 9 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Feb. 24, beachside at the Delano South Beach, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; $100, includes rum cocktails; 877-762-3933 or SOBEWFF.org
MIA’s Third Anniversary: Libation Celebration (a birthday party for MIA Beer Co., featuring 50-plus craft beers), 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at MIA Beer Company, 10400 NW 33rd St., Doral; 786-801-1721 or Mia.Beer or Facebook event page
SFL Hops Beer Festival (a block party and homebrew competition featuring beers from 30-plus breweries), 2 p.m. Saturday, March 3, at Bousa Brewing, 7235 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; $28 for general admission, $43 for VIP, which includes free VIP bottles, via Eventbrite.com; 305-363-5166 or SFLHops.com and Facebook event page
NOBO Anniversary Party (a birthday party featuring 20 timed releases, food trucks and live music), 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 3, at NOBO Brewing Company, 2901 Commerce Park Drive, Boynton Beach; $45 via Eventbrite.com; 561-320-1522 or NOBOBrewing.com and Facebook event page
“Game of Thrones” Pub Crawl (a costumed crawl along Atlantic Avenue in which five bars represent “kingdoms”), 6 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Feb. 24, at Honey Delray, 16 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; $25-$30, includes one free drink at each venue and a costume contest, via EventBrite.com; 561-270-7187 or Facebook event page
National Margarita Day events
Royal Pig Pub and Kitchen (offering buy-one-get-one-free margaritas), all day Thursday, Feb. 22, at 350 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; deal includes Hand Crafted Margarita, Strawberry Margarita and Spicy Margarita only; 954-617-7447 or RoyalPigPub.com
Lulu’s Bait Shack (offering buy-one-get-one-free margaritas), all day Thursday, Feb. 22, at 17 S. Atlantic Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; deal includes all margaritas; 954-463-7425 or LulusBaitShack.com
Blue Moon Mexican Café (offering $5 margaritas), 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at 6897 SW 18th St., Boca Raton; includes complimentary appetizers from 6 to 7 p.m.; 561-571-7000 or BlueMoonMexicanCafe.com
Margaritaville (offering a $5.99 “Who’s To Blame” margarita), all day Thursday, Feb. 22, at 1111 N. Ocean Drive, Hollywood; includes margarita-making demos; 954-874-4444 or MargaritavilleHollywoodBeachResort.com
Rocco’s Tacos (offering $5 margaritas and half-off select tequilas), all day Thursday, Feb. 22, at locations in Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and Delray Beach; RoccosTacos.com
