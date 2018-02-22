South Florida drinking events: National Margarita Day and a 'Game of Thrones' pub crawl

Las Olas Wine Walk (a sip-and-stroll tasting at 20 venues along Las Olas Boulevard), 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at Las Olas Place, 788 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; $15 via Eventbrite.com, which includes a souvenir wine glass and map; 954-258-8382 or LasOlasBoulevard.com and Facebook event page

Tarpon River Brewing grand opening (a beer- and live music-fueled celebration of Fort Lauderdale’s second downtown brewery, a partnership between the Restaurant People and Riverside Market owners Julian and Lisa Siegel), 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 at Tarpon River Brewing, 280 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; free; 954-353-3193 or TarponRiverBrewing.com and Facebook event page

Bacardi presents Walshy Fire’s Rum & Bass Beach Party (a South Beach Wine and Food Festival bash featuring DJ Irie and Major Lazer’s Walshy Fire), 9 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Feb. 24, beachside at the Delano South Beach, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; $100, includes rum cocktails; 877-762-3933 or SOBEWFF.org

MIA’s Third Anniversary: Libation Celebration (a birthday party for MIA Beer Co., featuring 50-plus craft beers), 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at MIA Beer Company, 10400 NW 33rd St., Doral; 786-801-1721 or Mia.Beer or Facebook event page

SFL Hops Beer Festival (a block party and homebrew competition featuring beers from 30-plus breweries), 2 p.m. Saturday, March 3, at Bousa Brewing, 7235 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; $28 for general admission, $43 for VIP, which includes free VIP bottles, via Eventbrite.com; 305-363-5166 or SFLHops.com and Facebook event page

NOBO Anniversary Party (a birthday party featuring 20 timed releases, food trucks and live music), 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 3, at NOBO Brewing Company, 2901 Commerce Park Drive, Boynton Beach; $45 via Eventbrite.com; 561-320-1522 or NOBOBrewing.com and Facebook event page

“Game of Thrones” Pub Crawl (a costumed crawl along Atlantic Avenue in which five bars represent “kingdoms”), 6 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Feb. 24, at Honey Delray, 16 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; $25-$30, includes one free drink at each venue and a costume contest, via EventBrite.com; 561-270-7187 or Facebook event page

National Margarita Day events

Royal Pig Pub and Kitchen (offering buy-one-get-one-free margaritas), all day Thursday, Feb. 22, at 350 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; deal includes Hand Crafted Margarita, Strawberry Margarita and Spicy Margarita only; 954-617-7447 or RoyalPigPub.com

Lulu’s Bait Shack (offering buy-one-get-one-free margaritas), all day Thursday, Feb. 22, at 17 S. Atlantic Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; deal includes all margaritas; 954-463-7425 or LulusBaitShack.com

Blue Moon Mexican Café (offering $5 margaritas), 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at 6897 SW 18th St., Boca Raton; includes complimentary appetizers from 6 to 7 p.m.; 561-571-7000 or BlueMoonMexicanCafe.com

Margaritaville (offering a $5.99 “Who’s To Blame” margarita), all day Thursday, Feb. 22, at 1111 N. Ocean Drive, Hollywood; includes margarita-making demos; 954-874-4444 or MargaritavilleHollywoodBeachResort.com

Rocco’s Tacos (offering $5 margaritas and half-off select tequilas), all day Thursday, Feb. 22, at locations in Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and Delray Beach; RoccosTacos.com

For a weekly pint of news about bar openings and other drinking events, sign up for the Shot Caller newsletter, delivered to your inbox free every Thursday.

CAPTION "A Supposedly Fun Thing" is a new photography exhibit that shows bored-looking toursts on Fort Lauderdale cruise ship balconies. "A Supposedly Fun Thing" is a new photography exhibit that shows bored-looking toursts on Fort Lauderdale cruise ship balconies. CAPTION "A Supposedly Fun Thing" is a new photography exhibit that shows bored-looking toursts on Fort Lauderdale cruise ship balconies. "A Supposedly Fun Thing" is a new photography exhibit that shows bored-looking toursts on Fort Lauderdale cruise ship balconies. CAPTION Take a look behind the scenes as the crew for "Wicked" brings the land of Oz to the stage at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale. Take a look behind the scenes as the crew for "Wicked" brings the land of Oz to the stage at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale. CAPTION The 26th annual Florida Renaissance Festival boasts some new features, including a mermaid exhibit and a "Harry Potter"-themed weekend. The 26th annual Florida Renaissance Festival boasts some new features, including a mermaid exhibit and a "Harry Potter"-themed weekend. CAPTION Charo made a spectacular appearance at the Feb. 9 kickoff party for Pride Fort Lauderdale. The Latin superstar said she would debut a dance remix of her new single, “Fantastico,” which she says is the best thing she’s ever done, at the festival held on Fort Lauderdale beach Sunday, Feb. 11. Charo made a spectacular appearance at the Feb. 9 kickoff party for Pride Fort Lauderdale. The Latin superstar said she would debut a dance remix of her new single, “Fantastico,” which she says is the best thing she’s ever done, at the festival held on Fort Lauderdale beach Sunday, Feb. 11. CAPTION Randy Rainbow, the viral video king who grew up in Plantation, ranks his own top 3 favorite song parody takedowns of President Trump. Randy Rainbow, the viral video king who grew up in Plantation, ranks his own top 3 favorite song parody takedowns of President Trump.

pvalys@southflorida.com or 954-356-4364