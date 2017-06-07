8 fun things to do during the South Florida rain-pocalypse

Noah’s Ark must have docked somewhere in South Florida, because the rain-pocalypse is upon us.

The National Weather Service says locals can expect rain, thunderstorms, lightning and flooding in the forecast between now and next Thursday, June 15.

That’s too much gloomy, crawl-under-your-bedsheets weather for us to bear, especially two weeks into hurricane season.

So here’s a survival guide for the downpour ahead, filled with fun cocktails, Netflix marathons and glow-in-the-dark minigolf.