Top South Florida drinking events: Beer birthday bashes, boozy Brazilian barbecues

The American Whiskey Revolution (a whiskey-sampling event), 8-11 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Apothecary 330, 330 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; $20-$25; 954-616-8028 or Apothecary330.com and Facebook event link

Cocktails for Humanity (tips from beer, wine and cocktails benefit the Broward Public Library's Summer Learning Program), 6-11 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at General Provision, 525 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale; free; 305-791-5002 or GeneralProvision.com and Facebook event link

Ziko’s Rage Turns 2 Birthday Bash (a celebration of Ziko’s Rage, an imperial stout), noon-3 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at 26 Degree Brewing Company, 2600 E. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach; free; 954-532-6964 or 26Brewing.com and Facebook event link

Tap 42 Beer Fest (the bar is celebrating its second anniversary), 4-10 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Tap 42 Boca, 5050 Town Center Circle, Boca Raton; free; 561-235-5819 or Tap42.com and Facebook event link

LauderAle 3rd Anniversary Festival, noon Saturday, July 29-11:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; free; 954-653-9711 or Lauderale.co and Facebook event link

Leblon Brazilian BBQ (a caipirinha and barbecue gathering), 2-7 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at the Broken Shaker at Freehand Miami, 2727 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach; free drinks from 2 to 3 p.m.; 305-531-2727 or TheFreehand.com and Facebook event link

National IPA Day at Due South, noon-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Due South Brewing Company, 2900 High Ridge Road, Suite 3, Boynton Beach; free; 561-463-2337 or DueSouthBrewing.com and Facebook event link

The Salty Donut Wine Tasting (a doughnut and wine pairing), 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Abaco Wines and Wine Bar, 140 NE 39th St., Suite 206, Miami; $25, but Abaco will refund ticket cost with $50 in-store purchase; 786-409-5286 or Eventbrite.com and Facebook event link

Old Town Untapped (a street festival featuring beer), 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Bailey Contemporary Arts, 41 NE First St., Pompano Beach; free; 954-284-0141 or PompanoBeachArts.org and Facebook event link

Vodka Riot (a vodka party), 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach; $45; 561-243-7922 or OldSchoolSquare.org and Facebook event link https://www.facebook.com/events/438946399808505/

