RedEye, Banjoversaries and ice cream beer: Top South Florida drinking events

Game of Thrones (painting and drinking event), 6:45-9 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Accomplice Brewery and Ciderworks, 1023 N. Florida Mango Road, West Palm Beach; $26.50, includes 30 percent off wine, beer and cider; 561-568-7242 or AccompliceBrewery.com and Facebook event link

Rosés Around the World (a celebration of rosé with wine samplings), 7:30-10 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Apothecary 330, 330 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; $25-$30; 954-616-8028 or Apothecary330.com and Facebook event link

Food in Motion (a food market with plenty of alcohol), 5-11 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Peter Feldman Park, 310 NE Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; free; 954-785-7475 or Facebook event link

Ice Cream Social (a sampling of ice cream-flavored beers), 4-11 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Due South Brewing Co., 2900 High Ridge Road, Suite 3, Boynton Beach; free admission; 561-463-2337 or DueSouthBrewing.com and Facebook event link

RedEye: Untamed (a graffiti-art party with food and cocktails), 6-10 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at ArtServe, 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; $15-$20, $75 for VIP; 954-462-8190 or ArtServe.org and Facebook event link

Sticky Treats bottle release (a rice-and-marshmallow blonde ale), 11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 16, at Funky Buddha Brewery, 1201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park; $7 per 22-ounce bottle; 954-440-0046 or FunkyBuddhaBrewery.com

Seventh annual Run, Sweat & Beers 5K (runners receive a Barrel of Monks Brewery beer at the finish line), 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at South County Regional Park, 11200 Park Access Road, Boca Raton; $35; LevisJCC.org and Facebook event link

Bangin' Banjo Second Banjoversary Party, 6 p.m.-midnight Friday, July 21, at Bangin’ Banjo Brewing Co., 3200 NW 23rd Ave., Suite 500, Pompano Beach; $5 per beer or $35 all-you-can-drink; 954-978-3113 or BanginBanjoBrewing.com and Facebook event link

Concrete-A-Con (a Comic-Con-themed event), 7-11 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; free; 305-796-2727 or ConcreteBeachBrewery.com and Facebook event link

Palm Beach Summer Beer Fest, noon-9 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Expo Center at South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach; $45-$75, $10 for designated drivers; 561-793-0333 or BuyFairTickets.com and Facebook event link

