RedEye, Banjoversaries and ice cream beer: Top South Florida drinking events

For a weekly pint of news about bar openings and other drinking events, sign up for the Shot Caller newsletter, delivered to your inbox free every Thursday.
Game of Thrones (painting and drinking event), 6:45-9 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Accomplice Brewery and Ciderworks, 1023 N. Florida Mango Road, West Palm Beach; $26.50, includes 30 percent off wine, beer and cider; 561-568-7242 or AccompliceBrewery.com and Facebook event link
Rosés Around the World (a celebration of rosé with wine samplings), 7:30-10 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Apothecary 330, 330 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; $25-$30; 954-616-8028 or Apothecary330.com and Facebook event link
Food in Motion (a food market with plenty of alcohol), 5-11 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Peter Feldman Park, 310 NE Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; free; 954-785-7475 or Facebook event link
Ice Cream Social (a sampling of ice cream-flavored beers), 4-11 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Due South Brewing Co., 2900 High Ridge Road, Suite 3, Boynton Beach; free admission; 561-463-2337 or DueSouthBrewing.com and Facebook event link
RedEye: Untamed (a graffiti-art party with food and cocktails), 6-10 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at ArtServe, 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; $15-$20, $75 for VIP; 954-462-8190 or ArtServe.org and Facebook event link
Sticky Treats bottle release (a rice-and-marshmallow blonde ale), 11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 16, at Funky Buddha Brewery, 1201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park; $7 per 22-ounce bottle; 954-440-0046 or FunkyBuddhaBrewery.com
Seventh annual Run, Sweat & Beers 5K (runners receive a Barrel of Monks Brewery beer at the finish line), 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at South County Regional Park, 11200 Park Access Road, Boca Raton; $35; LevisJCC.org and Facebook event link
Bangin' Banjo Second Banjoversary Party, 6 p.m.-midnight Friday, July 21, at Bangin’ Banjo Brewing Co., 3200 NW 23rd Ave., Suite 500, Pompano Beach; $5 per beer or $35 all-you-can-drink; 954-978-3113 or BanginBanjoBrewing.com and Facebook event link
Concrete-A-Con (a Comic-Con-themed event), 7-11 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; free; 305-796-2727 or ConcreteBeachBrewery.com and Facebook event link
Palm Beach Summer Beer Fest, noon-9 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Expo Center at South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach; $45-$75, $10 for designated drivers; 561-793-0333 or BuyFairTickets.com and Facebook event link
pvalys@southflorida.com or 954-356-4364
pvalys@southflorida.com or 954-356-4364