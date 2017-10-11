13 South Florida drinking events: Zombie Walk, Grovetoberfest and Van Damme Day

Brew 2 at the Zoo (a wildlife fundraiser featuring 25 local beer samples and live music), 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at Palm Beach Zoo, 1301 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach; $15-$37.50 via Eventbrite.com; 561-547-9453 or PalmBeachZoo.org and Facebook event page
Craft Spirits Fest Grand Tasting V (a cocktail festival with 30 vendors and 100 spirits), 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at the Cruz Building, 3157 Commodore Plaza, Miami; $37-$95 via Mixstir.com; CraftSpiritsFest.com and Facebook event page
Plantainfest (a food-, beer- and music-filled celebration of the humble cooking banana), 8 p.m.-midnight Friday, Oct. 13, at Concrete Beach Brewing Company, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; free, and $1 from beer sales benefit Unity Coalition; 305-796-2727 or UnityCoalition.org and Facebook event page
South Beach Brewing Company Pop Up Brunch Pool Party (a grand-opening party for the brewery with music, cocktails and beer), 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Klimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; free, but RSVP via Eventbrite.com; SouthBeachBrew.com
Grovetoberfest (a massive outdoor bash with 500 beers, food vendors, live music and a kitchen lab), 2-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Peacock Park, 2700 S. Bayshore Drive, Coconut Grove; $44-$89 via Eventbrite.com; 305-461-2700 or Grovetoberfest.com and Facebook event page
Pirate Fest! (a pirate-themed Halloween costume contest with live music), 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Boston’s on the Beach, 40 S. Ocean Blvd., Delray Beach; free; 561-278-3364 or BostonsOnTheBeach.com and Facebook event page
Oktoberfest (featuring traditional German fare, oompah bands and beers), 4-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 28, at German American Club of Hollywood, 6401 Washington St., Hollywood; $5-$10; 954-322-6227 or GermanAmericanClubHollywood.org and Facebook event page
Fort Lauderdale Zombie Walk (a downtown crawl and dance party at the leisurely pace set by the undead), 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 tp 4 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave.; free; 954-449-1030 or JointheRevolution.net and Facebook event page
Van Damme Day (a celebration of action star Jean-Claude Van Damme with Belgian beers and food), 5-10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at Barrel of Monks Brewing, 1141 S. Rogers Circle, Suite 5, Boca Raton; free; 561-510-1253 or BarrelofMonks.com and Facebook event page
Thriller Halloween Music Fest (a dance party with a “Thriller” flash mob and costume contest), 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Lincoln’s Beach Brewing Company, 7360 SW 41st St., Miami; 305-912-7390 or LincolnsBeardBrewing.com and Facebook event page
HistoryMiami's A Sip of History: Stiltsville and Key Biscayne (a Biscayne Bay sunset cruise with beer and talks by historian Paul George), 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; $65, also includes HistoryMiami admission, via Blackbaudhosting.com; 305-375-1492 or HistoryMiami.org and Facebook event page
27 Bar and Lounge grand-opening party (with live music and drink specials), 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at 27 Bar and Lounge, 835 NE Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; free; 954-257-0026 or TwentySevenBar.com and Facebook event page
That ’70s Bar (the bar will be transformed with Halloween and disco-era decor), all day Friday, Oct. 27, through Tuesday, Oct. 31 at Sweet Liberty Drinks and Supply Company, 237 20th St., Suite B, Miami Beach; free; 305-763-8217 or MySweetLiberty.com
For a weekly pint of news about bar openings and other drinking events, sign up for the Shot Caller newsletter, delivered to your inbox free every Thursday.
pvalys@southflorida.com or 954-356-4364