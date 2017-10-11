13 South Florida drinking events: Zombie Walk, Grovetoberfest and Van Damme Day

Brew 2 at the Zoo (a wildlife fundraiser featuring 25 local beer samples and live music), 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at Palm Beach Zoo, 1301 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach; $15-$37.50 via Eventbrite.com; 561-547-9453 or PalmBeachZoo.org and Facebook event page

Craft Spirits Fest Grand Tasting V (a cocktail festival with 30 vendors and 100 spirits), 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at the Cruz Building, 3157 Commodore Plaza, Miami; $37-$95 via Mixstir.com; CraftSpiritsFest.com and Facebook event page

Plantainfest (a food-, beer- and music-filled celebration of the humble cooking banana), 8 p.m.-midnight Friday, Oct. 13, at Concrete Beach Brewing Company, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; free, and $1 from beer sales benefit Unity Coalition; 305-796-2727 or UnityCoalition.org and Facebook event page

South Beach Brewing Company Pop Up Brunch Pool Party (a grand-opening party for the brewery with music, cocktails and beer), 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Klimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; free, but RSVP via Eventbrite.com; SouthBeachBrew.com

Grovetoberfest (a massive outdoor bash with 500 beers, food vendors, live music and a kitchen lab), 2-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Peacock Park, 2700 S. Bayshore Drive, Coconut Grove; $44-$89 via Eventbrite.com; 305-461-2700 or Grovetoberfest.com and Facebook event page

Pirate Fest! (a pirate-themed Halloween costume contest with live music), 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Boston’s on the Beach, 40 S. Ocean Blvd., Delray Beach; free; 561-278-3364 or BostonsOnTheBeach.com and Facebook event page

Oktoberfest (featuring traditional German fare, oompah bands and beers), 4-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 28, at German American Club of Hollywood, 6401 Washington St., Hollywood; $5-$10; 954-322-6227 or GermanAmericanClubHollywood.org and Facebook event page

Fort Lauderdale Zombie Walk (a downtown crawl and dance party at the leisurely pace set by the undead), 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 tp 4 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave.; free; 954-449-1030 or JointheRevolution.net and Facebook event page

Orlando Sentinel file The birthday of action star Jean-Claude Van Damme, the Muscles from Brussels himself, will be celebrated at an Oct. 18 party at Barrel of Monks in Boca Raton. The birthday of action star Jean-Claude Van Damme, the Muscles from Brussels himself, will be celebrated at an Oct. 18 party at Barrel of Monks in Boca Raton. (Orlando Sentinel file)

Van Damme Day (a celebration of action star Jean-Claude Van Damme with Belgian beers and food), 5-10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at Barrel of Monks Brewing, 1141 S. Rogers Circle, Suite 5, Boca Raton; free; 561-510-1253 or BarrelofMonks.com and Facebook event page

Thriller Halloween Music Fest (a dance party with a “Thriller” flash mob and costume contest), 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Lincoln’s Beach Brewing Company, 7360 SW 41st St., Miami; 305-912-7390 or LincolnsBeardBrewing.com and Facebook event page

HistoryMiami's A Sip of History: Stiltsville and Key Biscayne (a Biscayne Bay sunset cruise with beer and talks by historian Paul George), 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; $65, also includes HistoryMiami admission, via Blackbaudhosting.com; 305-375-1492 or HistoryMiami.org and Facebook event page

27 Bar and Lounge grand-opening party (with live music and drink specials), 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at 27 Bar and Lounge, 835 NE Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; free; 954-257-0026 or TwentySevenBar.com and Facebook event page

That ’70s Bar (the bar will be transformed with Halloween and disco-era decor), all day Friday, Oct. 27, through Tuesday, Oct. 31 at Sweet Liberty Drinks and Supply Company, 237 20th St., Suite B, Miami Beach; free; 305-763-8217 or MySweetLiberty.com

