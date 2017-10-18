Top South Florida Halloween drinking events: Candy, craft beer and a lipstick lounge

Lipstick Lounge (a fashion party, hosted by “Deco Drive” anchor Shireen Sandoval, featuring cocktails, confections and craft beer), 8-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at Gallery of Amazing Things, 481 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach; $75-$105, includes two drink tickets and swag bag; Glam-a-thon.com/lipstick and Facebook event page

Thriller Halloween Music Fest (a dance party with a “Thriller” flash mob and costume contest), 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Lincoln’s Beach Brewing Company, 7360 SW 41st St., Miami; free; 305-912-7390 or LincolnsBeardBrewing.com and Facebook event page

HistoryMiami's A Sip of History: Stiltsville and Key Biscayne (a Biscayne Bay sunset cruise with beer and talks by historian Paul George), 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; $65, also includes HistoryMiami admission, via Blackbaudhosting.com; 305-375-1492 or HistoryMiami.org and Facebook event page

27 Bar and Lounge grand opening party (with live music and drink specials), 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at 27 Bar and Lounge, 835 NE Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; free; 954-257-0026 or TwentySevenBar.com and Facebook event page

Third Annual Devour Halloween Party (with special-release beers and a costume contest), 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Devour Brewing Company, 1500 SW 30th Ave. #4, Boynton Beach; free; 561-806-6011 or DevourBrewing.com and Facebook event page

Fine Food and Wine 2017 (samples from 25-30 local chefs paired with international wines), 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach; $63-$88; 954- 545-7800 or PompanoBeachChamber.com and Facebook event page

That ‘70s Bar (the bar will be transformed with Halloween and disco-era décor), all day Friday, Oct. 27-Tuesday, Oct. 31, at Sweet Liberty Drinks and Supply Company, 237 20th St., Suite B, Miami Beach; free; 305-763-8217 or MySweetLiberty.com

Trick Or Treat: Candy and Beer Pairing (Tequesta Brewing will pair chocolates and candy with craft beer) 6-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at the Brewhouse Gallery, 720 Park Ave, Lake Park; free 561-469-8930 or BrewhouseGallery.com and Facebook event page

Corona Electric Beach (a DJ party with libations), 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at America’s Backyard, 100 SW Third Ave., in Fort Lauderdale; free with RSVP at Ccceb.Eventbrite.com; 954-449-1025 or JointheRevolution.net and Facebook event page

Oktoberfest (featuring traditional German fare, oompah bands and beers), 4-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at German American Club of Hollywood, 6401 Washington St., Hollywood; $5-$10; 954-322-6227 or GermanAmericanClubHollywood.org and Facebook event page

pvalys@southflorida.com or 954-356-4364