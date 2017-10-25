Smashing pumpkins? Try stranger things at these Halloween parties

Second annual Pumpkin Smash (a beer party at which gourds are obliterated with baseball bats), 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; free; 954-653-9711 or LauderAle.co and Facebook event page

Trick or Treat: Candy and Beer Pairing (Tequesta Brewing will pair chocolates and candy with craft beer) 6-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at the Brewhouse Gallery, 720 Park Ave, Lake Park; 561-469-8930 or BrewhouseGallery.com and Facebook event page

Halloween Himmarshee Block Party (a downtown crawl with a $5,000 costume contest, live music and drinks), 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Tarpon Bend, 200 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; free via Eventbrite.com; 954-523-3233 or Facebook event page

Triki-Triki Halloween (a beer release with games and live music from Locos Por Juana), noon Saturday, Oct. 28-2 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at Veza Sur Brewing Company, 55 NW 25th St., Miami; free; 786-362-6300 or Facebook event page

Third annual Brickell Monster Bar Crawl (a Halloween-themed crawl with seven bars), 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28-1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at American Social, 690 SW First Court, Miami; $15 via Eventbrite.com, $20 at the door; MiamiBarCrawls.com

Moonfest (a costumed Clematis block party with bands, haunted houses, contests and booze), 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28-1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, along five blocks of Clematis Street in West Palm Beach; $5, $75 for VIP via Ticketfly.com; Moonfest.me

From the outside, Costume World may look like another party store, but it is more than that. The shop is the largest costume retailer in the United States. Deerfield Beach's Costume World is over 25,000 square feet, and home to more than 1 million costumes. The front of the shop is divided into two sections: costumes for sale and for rent. The "for sale" costumes change seasonally, with typical halloween costumes in October, Santa suits in December and Irish-themed goods in March. The store offers loads of accesories to embellish any look, from hair extensions to colorful contacts, shields and fake blood. The "for rent" side leases extravagant costumes such as Chiquita Banana, Cleopatra, and Shakespearean looks. Many of these costumes had lives elsewear. Marilynn A. Wick owns Costume World and the Wick Theater in Boca Raton. She collects costumes from Broadway and uses them onstage at the Wick and as rentals at Costume World. In fact, Costume World has the largest collection of Broadway wardrobes. At the back end of Costume World, thousands of costumes hang from multilevel racks. Boxes are labeled and filled with accessories such as buttons, hats and gloves. Seamstresses work at dozens of stations to create one-of-a-kind pieces and alter rentals. Costume World is a year-round operation located at 950 S. Federal Highway, in Deerfield Beach. Call 954-418-0308 or go to CostumeWorld.com. Other year-round costume shops in South Florida include: -- La Casa de los Trucos in Miami (1343 SW Eighth St., 305-858-5029) -- Crazy about Costumes in Fort Lauderdale (1931 S. Federal Highway, 954-767-8633) -- Masquerade Costumes in Hollywood (5801 Hollywood Blvd., 954-322-6275)

Freaky Tiki Halloween Party (a tiki-themed Hawaiian luau with DJs and rummy cocktails), 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at Freehand Miami, 2727 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach; 305-531-2727 or TheFreehand.com and Facebook event page

Wicked Manors (a boozy night of over-the-top, costumed vamping along Wilton Drive), 7-11 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, along Wilton Drive in Wilton Manors; free; 954-463-9005 or WickedManors.org and Facebook event page

HalloWyn (a costume block party with 15 bars, 20 food trucks and DJ sets), 7 p.m.-3 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, at Mana Wynwood, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; free, but RSVP via Eventbrite.com for a free drink; 305-461-2700 or HallowynBlockParty.com and Facebook page

The holidays mean family time, and that often means cocktails are in order. Whether you drink with them or because of them, here are some spooky potions to get you in the spirt.

Punkin Chunkin in the Park (a pumpkin-catapulting festival with Accomplice Ciderworks cider), noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at South Florida Science Center, 4801 Dreher Trail N., West Palm Beach; $3 per team; 561-832-1988 or SFScienceCenter.org and Facebook event page

