Smashing pumpkins? Try stranger things at these Halloween parties

Trick or Treat: Candy and Beer Pairing (Tequesta Brewing will pair chocolates and candy with craft beer) 6-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at the Brewhouse Gallery, 720 Park Ave, Lake Park; 561-469-8930 or BrewhouseGallery.com and Facebook event page
Halloween Himmarshee Block Party (a downtown crawl with a $5,000 costume contest, live music and drinks), 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Tarpon Bend, 200 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; free via Eventbrite.com; 954-523-3233 or Facebook event page
Triki-Triki Halloween (a beer release with games and live music from Locos Por Juana), noon Saturday, Oct. 28-2 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at Veza Sur Brewing Company, 55 NW 25th St., Miami; free; 786-362-6300 or Facebook event page
Third annual Brickell Monster Bar Crawl (a Halloween-themed crawl with seven bars), 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28-1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at American Social, 690 SW First Court, Miami; $15 via Eventbrite.com, $20 at the door; MiamiBarCrawls.com
Freaky Tiki Halloween Party (a tiki-themed Hawaiian luau with DJs and rummy cocktails), 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at Freehand Miami, 2727 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach; 305-531-2727 or TheFreehand.com and Facebook event page
Wicked Manors (a boozy night of over-the-top, costumed vamping along Wilton Drive), 7-11 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, along Wilton Drive in Wilton Manors; free; 954-463-9005 or WickedManors.org and Facebook event page
HalloWyn (a costume block party with 15 bars, 20 food trucks and DJ sets), 7 p.m.-3 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, at Mana Wynwood, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; free, but RSVP via Eventbrite.com for a free drink; 305-461-2700 or HallowynBlockParty.com and Facebook page
Punkin Chunkin in the Park (a pumpkin-catapulting festival with Accomplice Ciderworks cider), noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at South Florida Science Center, 4801 Dreher Trail N., West Palm Beach; $3 per team; 561-832-1988 or SFScienceCenter.org and Facebook event page
