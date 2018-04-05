National Beer Day: Where to raise your glass in South Florida

Old Town Untapped (a beer- and food truck-focused roundup), 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 6, at Bailey Contemporary Arts, 41 NE First St., Pompano Beach; free; 954-284-0141 or PompanoBeachArts.org and Facebook event page
Sprung! Beer Festival (a festival offering unlimited craft-beer samples from 150 breweries, Olympics-style games, kitchen labs and live music), 2:30-7 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., in Miami; $40-$90 via Eventbrite.com or SprungBeerFest.com and Facebook event page
Brew at the Zoo (a beer-sampling fundraiser to benefit the Palm Beach Zoo), 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at Palm Beach Zoo, 1301 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach; $37.50 for general admission, $67.50 for VIP, which includes free and collectible T-shirt; 561-547-9453 or PalmBeachZoo.org and Facebook event page
16th annual Boca Bacchanal Wine and Food Festival (a food-and-wine fundraiser), 7-11 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; $100 via One.BidPal.net, benefits the Boca Raton Historical Society and Museum; 561-395-6766 or BocaBacchanal.com and Facebook event page
Shipwreck Series bottle release (LauderAle brewery is unveiling limited-edition beers named after famous South Florida shipwrecks), 11 a.m. Sunday, April 8, at LauderAle Brewery, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-653-9711 or LauderAle.co
Taste of Coral Springs 2018 (a food-and-spirits bash featuring live music, to benefit local children's charities), 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, at Coral Springs Center for the Arts, 2855 Coral Springs Drive; $50 until April 10, $60-$75 thereafter, via TasteofCoralSprings.org; 954-344-5990 or Facebook event page
Science on Tap (topic: “Laws of Attraction: A Look at the Science of Love”), 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, at Mathews Brewing Company, 130 S. H St., Lake Worth; free, includes a 30-minute discussion plus Q-and-A; 561-370- 7740 or MathewsBrewingCompany.com and Facebook event page
National Beer Day events
National Beer Day at Due South (a day celebrating the passage of the Cullen-Harrison Act on April 7, 1933, which ended Prohibition), noon-10 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at Due South Brewing Company, 2900 High Ridge Road, Suite 3, Boynton Beach; free, includes a rare beer tapping and 20 percent off to-go beer if guests show a server Due South’s Saturday morning social-media post about the event; 561-463-2337 or DueSouthBrewing.com and Facebook event page
National Beer Day at Blue Martini (one free beer between 4 and 8 p.m.), 4-8 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at Blue Martini, 550 S. Rosemary Ave., No. 244, West Palm Beach; free; 561-835-8601 or WestPalmBeach.BlueMartiniLounge.com
National Beer Day at Copper Blues (12 beers on tap will cost $2-$5 all day), all day Saturday, April 7, at Copper Blues, 550 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach; 561-404-4101 or CopperBluesLive.com
National Beer Day at Big City Tavern ($2 off draft beer all day), 10 a.m.-3 a.m. Saturday, April 7, at Big City Tavern, 609 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; free; 954-727-0307 or BigCityLasOlas.com and Facebook event page
National Beer Day at KYU (draft beers are $4), 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at KYU, 251 NW 25th St., Miami; free; 786-577-0150 or KYUMiami.com
