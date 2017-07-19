Top South Florida drinking events: National Tequila Day, Summer Beer Fest

F'rosé Launch Party (a sampling of frozen rosé), 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Abaco Wines & Wine Bar, 140 NE 39th St., Suite 206, Miami; $25; 786-409-5286 or AbacoWine.com and Facebook event link

Seventh annual Run, Sweat & Beers 5K (runners receive a Barrel of Monks Brewery beer at the finish line), 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at South County Regional Park, 11200 Park Access Road, Boca Raton; LevisJCC.org and Facebook event link

Concrete-A-Con (a Comic-Con-themed drinking event), 7-11 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727 or ConcreteBeachBrewery.com and Facebook event link

Palm Beach Summer Beer Fest, noon-9 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Expo Center at South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561-793-0333 or BuyFairTickets.com and Facebook event link

I Love the ’90s Bar Crawl – Fort Lauderdale, 5 p.m.-midnight Saturday, July 22, at multiple Las Olas and Himmarshee bars; $16-$25; Eventbrite.com and Facebook event link

The American Whiskey Revolution (a whiskey-sampling event), 8-11 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Apothecary 330, 330 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; $20-$25; 954-616-8028 or Apothecary330.com and Facebook event link

LauderAle Third Anniversary Festival, noon Saturday, July 29-11:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; free; 954-653-9711 or Lauderale.co and Facebook event link

Cocktails for Humanity (tips from beer, wine and cocktails benefit the Broward Public Library's Summer Learning Program), 6-11 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at General Provision, 525 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale; free admission; 305-791-5002 or GeneralProvision.com and Facebook event link

Ziko’s Rage Turns 2 Birthday Bash (a celebration of Ziko’s Rage, an imperial stout), noon-3 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at 26 Degree Brewing Company, 2600 E. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach; free admission; 954-532-6964 or 26Brewing.com and Facebook event link

In time for National Margarita Day, we compiled 21 margarita spots from Miami to Jupiter. These margaritas include pomegranate, jalapeño and everything in between. (Barbara Corbellini Duarte, Talia J. Medina) (Barbara Corbellini Duarte, Talia J. Medina)

National Tequila Day celebrations

Blueberry Margarita and Te-Kill-Ya Cocktail, all day Sunday, July 24, at Tap 42, 1411 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale; $12 per cocktail; 954-463-4900 or Tap42.com

Half-off tequila and $6 margaritas, 8 p.m.-close Sunday, July 24, at TacoCraft, 204 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-463-2003 or TacoCraft.com

Agave Her Tequila (cucumber juice, honeydew melon, lime juice, shiso leaves), all day Sunday, July 24, at DÔA Miami Beach, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; $16; 305-587-2000 or DoaCantina.com

