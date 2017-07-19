Top South Florida drinking events: National Tequila Day, Summer Beer Fest

F'rosé Launch Party (a sampling of frozen rosé), 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Abaco Wines & Wine Bar, 140 NE 39th St., Suite 206, Miami; $25; 786-409-5286 or AbacoWine.com and Facebook event link
Seventh annual Run, Sweat & Beers 5K (runners receive a Barrel of Monks Brewery beer at the finish line), 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at South County Regional Park, 11200 Park Access Road, Boca Raton; LevisJCC.org and Facebook event link
Concrete-A-Con (a Comic-Con-themed drinking event), 7-11 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727 or ConcreteBeachBrewery.com and Facebook event link
Palm Beach Summer Beer Fest, noon-9 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Expo Center at South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561-793-0333 or BuyFairTickets.com and Facebook event link
I Love the ’90s Bar Crawl – Fort Lauderdale, 5 p.m.-midnight Saturday, July 22, at multiple Las Olas and Himmarshee bars; $16-$25; Eventbrite.com and Facebook event link
The American Whiskey Revolution (a whiskey-sampling event), 8-11 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Apothecary 330, 330 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; $20-$25; 954-616-8028 or Apothecary330.com and Facebook event link
LauderAle Third Anniversary Festival, noon Saturday, July 29-11:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; free; 954-653-9711 or Lauderale.co and Facebook event link
Cocktails for Humanity (tips from beer, wine and cocktails benefit the Broward Public Library's Summer Learning Program), 6-11 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at General Provision, 525 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale; free admission; 305-791-5002 or GeneralProvision.com and Facebook event link
Ziko’s Rage Turns 2 Birthday Bash (a celebration of Ziko’s Rage, an imperial stout), noon-3 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at 26 Degree Brewing Company, 2600 E. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach; free admission; 954-532-6964 or 26Brewing.com and Facebook event link
National Tequila Day celebrations
Blueberry Margarita and Te-Kill-Ya Cocktail, all day Sunday, July 24, at Tap 42, 1411 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale; $12 per cocktail; 954-463-4900 or Tap42.com
Half-off tequila and $6 margaritas, 8 p.m.-close Sunday, July 24, at TacoCraft, 204 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-463-2003 or TacoCraft.com
Agave Her Tequila (cucumber juice, honeydew melon, lime juice, shiso leaves), all day Sunday, July 24, at DÔA Miami Beach, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; $16; 305-587-2000 or DoaCantina.com
