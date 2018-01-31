25 Super Bowl LII watch parties in South Florida

From Miami to West Palm Beach, here are 25 Super Bowl LII watch parties taking place at sports bars, breweries and restaurants around South Florida this Sunday, Feb. 4.

Broward County

Super Bowl LII at Tavern (serving Philadelphia cheesesteaks and New England clam chowder), 5 p.m. Big City Tavern, 609 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; free, include $2 off all draft beers during game time; 954-727-0307 or BigCityLasOlas.com and Facebook event page

Super Block Party (a Himmarshee Village bash with big screens and hosted by BIG-105.9’s “The Paul Castronovo Show”), 3:30 p.m. at Tarpon Bend, 200 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; free, includes performance by Big Rock Band; Big1059.iHeart.com

Here in South Florida, the laid-back, easygoing vibe of tiki huts fits naturally with the subtropical weather and watercentric lifestyle. That's why we have so many of them, whether poolside, lakeside or oceanside. Keep coming back to this gallery, since we'll be adding to it. And if you know of a tiki hut that we missed, please send your suggestion to RHagwood@sun-sentinel.com, and we'll try to get to it. Make sure you watch the video about the Molokai Bar in the Mai Kai Restaurant, which our readers voted the "Best Tiki Bar" in South Florida. (Rod Stafford Hagwood) (Rod Stafford Hagwood)

Super Bowl Rooftop Barbecue Party (featuring a poolside barbecue buffet and housemade desserts), 5:30 p.m. at the Atlantic Hotel and Spa, 601 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.); $35 via Eventbrite.com, not including $5 valet; 954) 567-8020 or AtlanticHotelFL.com and Facebook event page

Third annual Super Bowl Party (with a pig roast from the E&J Texas BBQ food truck), 11 a.m. at LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; free; 954-653-9711 or LauderAle.com and Facebook event page

Buddha Bowl Watch Party (features timed beer releases and kitchen specials) 11:30 a.m. at Funky Buddha Brewery, 1201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park; free; 954-440-0046 or FunkyBuddhaBrewery.com and Facebook event page

Super Bowl party (includes 50 percent off pizza and meatballs), 6 p.m. at Angelo Elia Pizza, Bar, Tapas in Oakland Park, Coral Springs, Weston, Delray Beach and Miami; free; AngeloEliaPizza.com

Duffy's Sports Grill / Courtesy Multiple Duffy's Sports Grill locations will host Super Bowl LII watch parties on Feb. 4. Multiple Duffy's Sports Grill locations will host Super Bowl LII watch parties on Feb. 4. (Duffy's Sports Grill / Courtesy)

Duffy’s Super Bowl Party, all day at multiple Duffy’s Sports Grill locations; DuffysMVP.com

McSorley's Beach Pub Party (featuring drink specials and raffles), noon at McSorley’s Beach Pub, 837 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale; free; 954-565-4446 or McSorleysFTL.com and Facebook event page

Super Bowl 2018 (includes half-off all drinks), 4 p.m. at Shooters Waterfront, 3033 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; free; 954-566-2855 or ShootersWaterfront.com and Facebook event page

Palm Beach County

The Big Game Party (a buffet-style gathering), 5-11 p.m. at West Palm Brewery and Wine Vault, 332 Evernia St.; $40, includes four drink tickets, pizza, wings and sandwiches, via Eventbrite.com; 561-619-8813 or WestPalmBeer.com and Facebook event page

Super Bowl Sunday Special (includes optional $25 bottomless wings and $20 all-you-can-drink 42 Truths pale ale), 6 p.m. at Tap 42 in Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Miami and Coral Gables; free; Tap42.com

Super Bowl LII at Grease Burger (with 75-cent wings, $2.50 sliders and $5 beer buckets), 11 a.m. at Grease Burger, Beer and Whiskey Bar, 213 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; free; 561-651-1075 or GreaseWPB.com and Facebook event page

Super Bowl at Mathews Brewing Co. (includes $1 off beers, two 70-inch TVs and crowler giveaways), noon at Mathews Brewing Company, 130 S. H St., Lake Worth; free; 561-812-3738 or MathewsBrewingCompany.com and Facebook event page

Super Bowl LII Party (includes beer discounts and games), 3 p.m. at the Frog Lounge, 1325 N. Federal Highway, Delray Beach; free; 561-272-5848 or Facebook event page

Super Bowl at Whistle Stop (features 20 flat-screen TVs, $2 happy hour until 7 p.m., $10-$15 buckets and $3 shot specials), 5 p.m. at Whistle Stop Public House, 395 NE Spanish Blvd., Boca Raton; 561-750-7867 or WhistleStopPublicHouse.com and Facebook event page

Super Bowl Party (win gift certificates each time a team scores), 5 p.m. at Lilo’s Streetfood and Bar, 701 Lake Ave., Lake Worth; free; 561-518-7880 or LilosStreetFoodandBar.com and Facebook event page

Frog Lounge/Courtesy Frog Lounge in Delray Beach will host a Super Bowl LII watch party with beer discounts and games. Frog Lounge in Delray Beach will host a Super Bowl LII watch party with beer discounts and games. (Frog Lounge/Courtesy)

Super Bowl LII on the Waterfront (features half-price drinks and live music from Poor Life Decisions), 2 p.m. at Deck 84, 840 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; free; 561-665-8484 or Deck84.com and Facebook event page

Miami-Dade County

Game Day party (features discounted food and drink specials), 5:30 p.m. at Casa Faena, 3500 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; free, includes $5 tequila cocktails and $1 wings, Wagyu beef empanadas and sliders; 305-604-8485 or Faena.com

Big Game Bash (a Brickell City Centre party with a large projected screen), 5 p.m. at Brickell City Centre, 700 Brickell Ave., Miami; free via RSVP on Eventbrite.com; Facebook event page