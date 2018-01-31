25 Super Bowl LII watch parties in South Florida

From Miami to West Palm Beach, here are 25 Super Bowl LII watch parties taking place at sports bars, breweries and restaurants around South Florida this Sunday, Feb. 4.
Broward County
Super Bowl LII at Tavern (serving Philadelphia cheesesteaks and New England clam chowder), 5 p.m. Big City Tavern, 609 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; free, include $2 off all draft beers during game time; 954-727-0307 or BigCityLasOlas.com and Facebook event page
Super Block Party (a Himmarshee Village bash with big screens and hosted by BIG-105.9’s “The Paul Castronovo Show”), 3:30 p.m. at Tarpon Bend, 200 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; free, includes performance by Big Rock Band; Big1059.iHeart.com
Super Bowl Rooftop Barbecue Party (featuring a poolside barbecue buffet and housemade desserts), 5:30 p.m. at the Atlantic Hotel and Spa, 601 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.); $35 via Eventbrite.com, not including $5 valet; 954) 567-8020 or AtlanticHotelFL.com and Facebook event page
Third annual Super Bowl Party (with a pig roast from the E&J Texas BBQ food truck), 11 a.m. at LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; free; 954-653-9711 or LauderAle.com and Facebook event page
Buddha Bowl Watch Party (features timed beer releases and kitchen specials) 11:30 a.m. at Funky Buddha Brewery, 1201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park; free; 954-440-0046 or FunkyBuddhaBrewery.com and Facebook event page
Super Bowl party (includes 50 percent off pizza and meatballs), 6 p.m. at Angelo Elia Pizza, Bar, Tapas in Oakland Park, Coral Springs, Weston, Delray Beach and Miami; free; AngeloEliaPizza.com
Duffy’s Super Bowl Party, all day at multiple Duffy’s Sports Grill locations; DuffysMVP.com
McSorley's Beach Pub Party (featuring drink specials and raffles), noon at McSorley’s Beach Pub, 837 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale; free; 954-565-4446 or McSorleysFTL.com and Facebook event page
Super Bowl 2018 (includes half-off all drinks), 4 p.m. at Shooters Waterfront, 3033 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; free; 954-566-2855 or ShootersWaterfront.com and Facebook event page
Palm Beach County
The Big Game Party (a buffet-style gathering), 5-11 p.m. at West Palm Brewery and Wine Vault, 332 Evernia St.; $40, includes four drink tickets, pizza, wings and sandwiches, via Eventbrite.com; 561-619-8813 or WestPalmBeer.com and Facebook event page
Super Bowl Sunday Special (includes optional $25 bottomless wings and $20 all-you-can-drink 42 Truths pale ale), 6 p.m. at Tap 42 in Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Miami and Coral Gables; free; Tap42.com
Super Bowl LII at Grease Burger (with 75-cent wings, $2.50 sliders and $5 beer buckets), 11 a.m. at Grease Burger, Beer and Whiskey Bar, 213 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; free; 561-651-1075 or GreaseWPB.com and Facebook event page
Super Bowl at Mathews Brewing Co. (includes $1 off beers, two 70-inch TVs and crowler giveaways), noon at Mathews Brewing Company, 130 S. H St., Lake Worth; free; 561-812-3738 or MathewsBrewingCompany.com and Facebook event page
Super Bowl LII Party (includes beer discounts and games), 3 p.m. at the Frog Lounge, 1325 N. Federal Highway, Delray Beach; free; 561-272-5848 or Facebook event page
Super Bowl at Whistle Stop (features 20 flat-screen TVs, $2 happy hour until 7 p.m., $10-$15 buckets and $3 shot specials), 5 p.m. at Whistle Stop Public House, 395 NE Spanish Blvd., Boca Raton; 561-750-7867 or WhistleStopPublicHouse.com and Facebook event page
Super Bowl Party (win gift certificates each time a team scores), 5 p.m. at Lilo’s Streetfood and Bar, 701 Lake Ave., Lake Worth; free; 561-518-7880 or LilosStreetFoodandBar.com and Facebook event page
Super Bowl LII on the Waterfront (features half-price drinks and live music from Poor Life Decisions), 2 p.m. at Deck 84, 840 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; free; 561-665-8484 or Deck84.com and Facebook event page
Miami-Dade County
Game Day party (features discounted food and drink specials), 5:30 p.m. at Casa Faena, 3500 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; free, includes $5 tequila cocktails and $1 wings, Wagyu beef empanadas and sliders; 305-604-8485 or Faena.com
Big Game Bash (a Brickell City Centre party with a large projected screen), 5 p.m. at Brickell City Centre, 700 Brickell Ave., Miami; free via RSVP on Eventbrite.com; Facebook event page
The Big Game watch party (wear football gear for a free beer shot), 6:30 p.m. at Wynwood Brewing Company, 565 NW 24th St., Miami; free, with $2 off core beers and $1 specialty releases during the game; 305-982-8732 or WynwoodBrewing.com and Facebook event page
Chili Cookoff (a chili contest and watch party with beer as the prize), 5:30 p.m. at Boxelder Craft Beer Market, 2817 NW Second Ave., Miami; free, enter contest via pourmeacoldone@bxldr.com; 305-942-7769 or Bxldr.com and Facebook event page
Super Bowl Party at Ms. Cheezious (includes Pabst Blue Ribbon bucket specials, free swag and a garden barbecue), 6:30 p.m. at Ms. Cheezious, 7418 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; free, RSVP for $250 table reservation via Eventbrite.com; 305-989-4019 or MsCheezious.com and Facebook event page
Backyard BBQ (featuring poolside cabanas and bottle service), 6 p.m. at Nautilus South Beach, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; free, includes wings, nachos and burgers; 305-503-5700 or SixtyHotels.com/Nautilus-South-Beach/
Super Bowl party (features Kona and Yuengling bucket specials), 11 a.m. at the Butcher Shop, 165 NW 23rd St., Miami; free, but $20 platter includes barbecue sliders, wings and pretzel bites; 305-846-9120 or ButcherShopMiami.com and Facebook event page
Super Bowl Watch Party at the Yard (includes food truck, beer and cocktail options on a Wynwood field), 3 p.m. at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; free; 305-351-0366 or TheWynwoodYard.com and Facebook event page
