Anheuser-Busch to open first South Florida brewery in June

Veza Sur, South Florida’s first brewery to be funded by beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev, will debut this June in Wynwood.

The beer kingpin’s 10,000-square-foot brew house will include a 15-barrel brewing system, a 5,000-square-foot taproom and a terrace with patio seating and a garden.

The brewery will become Wynwood’s fourth, after J. Wakefield, Wynwood Brewing and Concrete Beach. The project came together through Jeremy and Chris Cox, co-founders of 10 Barrel Brewing Company in Bend, Ore. During a business trip to South America, where they absorbed Colombia’s and Brazil’s food-and-drink cultures, the pair met Berny Silberwasser, who heads Bogota Beer Company in Colombia. Silberwasser told them he wanted to launch a Miami brewery, and the resulting collaboration, Veza Sur, is a salute to its South American roots. (Anheuser-Busch owns both 10 Barrel and Bogota breweries.)

“Miami is the capital of Latin America in the United States, which is exactly why we chose it as our home,” Silberwasser says in a press release.

A spokeswoman for Veza Sur says the co-founders declined to speak with SouthFlorida.com before the brewery’s opening.

Details are scarce on how much Anheuser-Busch InBev is investing in the project — the spokeswoman also declined to say — but the company has tapped head brewer Asbjorn Gerlach, the German-born founder of Kross Brewery in Chile, to create Veza Sur’s beer lineup.

Along with guest Miami beers, eight brews will be offered to start, including pale and dark lagers, which will be served chopp-style, a Brazilian method of serving ice-cold lager in small glasses with an extra foamy head. Veza Sur will also offer a low-alcohol-by-volume India Pale Ale; a hoppier India Pale Ale; a Belgian witbier; a red ale; a coffee-flavored porter; and a Berliner Weisse, a cloudy, sour beer punched with guava. Veza Sur will also serve micheladas, a Mexican cocktail made with beer, lime juice, spices and peppers.

Veza Sur is Anheuser-Busch InBev’s second Florida brewery, after the company’s Jacksonville outpost.

Veza Sur Brewing Company will open June 2017 at 55 NW 25th St., in Miami. For more information, go to VezaSur.com.

