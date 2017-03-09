Rhythm and Vine announces new craft cocktails | Video

A few new seasonal craft cocktails were just launched at Rhythm and Vine Beer Garden.

The chill-vibe hot spot in downtown Fort Lauderdale debuted some spring-inspired drinks, including:

The Coco OG: Rumhaven Coconut Rum, Milagro Tequila, fresh lime, pineapple, orange juice, homemade blackberry syrup and Tropical Red Bull. It's served in a branded coconut.

Orange Crush: Stolichnaya Orange Vodka, lemongrass, mint, citrus and watermelon

Watermelon Vine: New Amsterdam Vodka, lemongrass, mint, citrus and watermelon.

The almost 2-year-old venue's new libations go with weekly promo nights such as:

Active Tuesdays: Weekly pop-up, 60-minute workout and a healthy marketplace.

Local Love Wednesdays: Extended happy hour and 50 percent off tab with Fort Lauderdale address on driver's license.

That's My Kind of Lady Thursdays: Free white or rose wine for women from 7 to 10 p.m., as well as $5 green-tea-whiskey shots all night long.

For more information on Rhythm and Vine at 401 NE Fifth Terrace in Fort Lauderdale, go to Rhythm-Vine.com.