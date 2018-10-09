Warren Sapp beer: Meet the football Hall of Famer and drink his beer in Boca Raton

We bet it tastes like victory: University of Miami standout and retired NFL defensive tackle Warren Sapp is in town this weekend to promote his new craft beer at Barrel of Monks Brewing in Boca Raton.

Called #99, and named after the Central Florida native’s jersey number, the Warren Sapp brew is a Belgian-style blonde ale punched with citrusy hops and fruit notes. The beer sells for $15.99 in a champagne-style, 750-milliliter bottle decorated with Sapp’s Pro Football Hall of Fame bust. Sapp played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he won the Super Bowl in 2003, and later the Oakland Raiders.

Retired NFL player and University of Miami graduate Warren Sapp will pose for photographs and autograph bottles of his new beer, #99, at Barrel of Monks Brewery in Boca Raton on Oct. 13. (Rolando Otero) (Rolando Otero)

“I think you honored me better than anything I ever thought about,” Sapp says in a teaser video posted on Barrel of Monks’ Facebook page. “Ninety-nine in your program, number one in your heart.”

Sapp, a Belgian ale fan according to the brewery, will pose for photographs and autograph bottles bought by customers, Barrel of Monks co-founder Keith Deloach says.

Although Sapp retired from the NFL in 2007, he has managed to keep himself in news headlines in recent years. In 2017, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that Sapp agreed to donate his brain to science after he claimed he suffered too many concussions on the field. Sapp also endured a nasty shark bite on his arm while fishing for lobster in 2016 off the coast of Marathon. Last December, he denied allegations that he sexually assaulted a hairstylist while he worked for the NFL Network, which fired him in 2015 for soliciting a prostitute.

Warren Sapp will appear 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at Barrel of Monks Brewing, 1141 S. Rogers Circle No. 5, in Boca Raton. Bottles of #99 cost $15.99. Call 561-510-1253 or go to BarrelofMonks.com and the Facebook event page.

pvalys@southflorida.com or 954-356-4364