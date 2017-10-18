Miami-based Misha's Cupcakes named best in Florida

A few years ago, cupcakes were all the rage. Their star power may have dimmed slightly, but these tiny treats still hold a sweet spot in our hearts.

So, we were happy to discover that our very own Misha’s Cupcakes was selected as having the best confections in all of Florida, according to the Daily Meal’s list of the "Best Cupcakes in Each State.”

In a drool-worthy slideshow, the dining website for hipsters praised the Miami-based shop’s ever-changing creations, including ginger snap, chocolate obsession and pumpkin dulce de leche flavors. Sounds tasty for sure, but we’re partial to the cake-in-a-jar, a pound of pure scrumptiousness with a spoon, that includes chocolate caramel ganache among the 13 flavors. At $7.50 each, they make awesome gifts (save 10 percent with coupon code LOVEMISHAS). There’s even a custom option.

The Daily Meal said it used several criteria to rank the petite confections, including variety, presentation, consistency and artistic creativity, online review sites and followings on social media.

In 2005, stay-at-home mom Misha Kuryla-Gomez started making cupcakes out of her Miami home to make a few extra bucks, according to the bakery’s Facebook page. She moved to a warehouse in 2007 and opened her flagship cupcakery in Coral Gables in 2008. Sweet success followed, as now it’s one of the finest cupcake joints in Florida with the pastries also carried in retail locations.

If you’re not acquainted with Misha’s confections, you must immediately rectify the situation. There are shops throughout Miami, as well as in Pembroke Pines, Davie and Aventura. Find a location, get a delivery or order online at MishasCupcakes.com.

