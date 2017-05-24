Review: 50 Ocean goes off course

★★

This past September, I visited 50 Ocean in Delray Beach not longer after Joe Bonavito had replaced Blake Malatesta as executive chef at the seaside restaurant. I met Bonavito a few years ago and immediately spotted his creativity and raw talent at the age of 23. I figured that Bonavito, who had worked in various Palm Beach County kitchens, had finally found a place to hang his toque. I was excited to taste his food.

But a manager, taking time to check on our table, explained that the menu was a holdover from the previous chef and that the restaurant was preparing to close for renovations for a few weeks. Bonavito would use this time to work on his own menu. I figured I’d wait to review the restaurant until after it reopened.

Eight months later, on a cool night by South Florida standards, we returned to 50 Ocean and opted for a table on the patio balcony. That was a mistake, as the balcony offers a full view of Sandbar, the restaurant’s high-energy sibling below. Obnoxiously loud music, creepy old men ogling young female servers in form-fitting shorts and bikini tops, and inebriated patrons taking turns pole dancing put a damper on what 50 Ocean serves best: panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Sweet and spicy crab, smoked wahoo, olive and pepper salsa and white-bean hummus make up the dip and chip board at 50 Ocean in Delray Beach.

As for the restaurant’s renovations, not much appears to have changed other than the chef and the worn carpeting. Bonavito left in March for Izzy's Fish & Oyster in Fort Myers, an outpost of the Miami Beach-based seafood restaurant. According to our server, “Thomas Op’t Holt, a former sous chef of chef Malatesta’s,” filled the vacancy. The menu looked essentially the same with different sides and garnishes and the addition of a pasta section.

The “seasonal” menu lagged on this spring night. Cassoulet, parsnips, chestnuts, pumpkin and butternut squash made me want to jump in a pile of leaves rather than pick a bouquet of tulips. And when our server couldn’t tell us where the shrimp came from, and after I spotted Alaskan king crab and salmon on the menu, his verbal “all local seafood” description was hard to swallow.

We started with a slight, chewy grilled octopus ($13) with diced chorizo, pickled onion and white-bean hummus. It had all the right ingredients, but lacked a crispy exterior char and tender flesh from proper cooking. Roasted bone marrow ($15) is a beautiful thing that doesn’t require much more than a utensil to transport it to your mouth, and maybe a sprinkle of salt and some acid to cut the fat. But the uni and avocado toast were overkill. A spread of dips and chips ($16) included water crackers, pita and housemade potato chips that succumbed to the humidity. The dip offered creamy, sweet and spicy crab with saffron; smoked wahoo topped with fried capers; spicy olive and pepper salsa with golden raisins; and white-bean hummus. Its clean flavors were a hit with the table.

One of several seafood entrees at 50 Ocean in Delray Beach includes seared scallops with five-spice pork belly, green-curried kale and parsnip emulsion.

One of 50 Ocean’s “signature items” is baked grouper ($36), with a blue-crab crust, herb quinoa, black garlic and warm, brown-butter vinaigrette. The “crust” amounted to an overly moist, dense layer perched atop the seared fillet. Black garlic made a strong visual statement on the plate, but overpowered the delicate fish. Seared scallops ($34) arrived with an appetizing caramelized crust and a delicious pave of crispy, five-spiced pork belly. The creamy, green-curried kale and heavy parsnip emulsion weighed the dish down. Pan-seared yellowtail snapper ($33) with mango-ginger cream and cilantro-corn relish was moist and didn’t need much else. The overly sweet coconut risotto would be better suited as a rice pudding on the dessert menu, and a coconut half garnish was a presentation throwback. Outside classic French kitchens, who peels asparagus anymore? More important, why?

On this night, the restaurant was out of wahoo ($31), which 50 Ocean serves “niçoise” with greens, olive, bottarga and yuzu-mint dressing. Swordfish ($29) comes with chili grilled rapini, smoked potato salad and béarnaise whip. Grilled shrimp ($29), from unknown waters, comes with hearts of palm salad, roasted heirloom tomatoes and pistachio aioli. Landlubbers might try the 18-hour braised short rib ($27), coffee-crusted filet mignon ($45), Freebird farm chicken ($24) of bricked breast and confit legs or a double-cut Kurobuta chop ($36).

A bone marrow appetizer with uni-avocado toast at 50 Ocean in Delray Beach.

Service, otherwise steady throughout the evening, waned as we waited for plates to be cleared and dessert orders to be taken and finally served. As a former pastry chef, I openly disclose my biases. I have never understood why little attention is paid to the dessert course. Dessert can be a guest’s final impression of a restaurant. Here, the desserts were unbalanced, with excessive amounts of sugar. Three large cinnamon, sugarcoated beignets ($9) on a small plate with a pale “dulce de leche,” blueberry compote and a rosette of food-service whipped topping should have been half the size, or served in six palatable portions. The apple crumble ($9) was nicely presented on a mini skillet. It was further sweetened by a caramel drizzle and served a la mode — even though we requested that it not be. Key lime parfait ($9) included layered lime pudding, blueberries, cubes of stale graham-cracker pound cake and more of that pesky “whipped cream”.

Transitional staff changes are challenging for any restaurant. One I’m certain 50 Ocean will rise above them with time. Now approaching its fourth decade, Boston’s on the Beach, 50 Ocean’s parent company, obviously has serious staying power. No doubt the view never gets old for locals and tourists. But food is a different story. Restaurants can’t be everything to everybody. It’s better to focus on a concept. Fancy ingredients and heavy flavors are a thing of the past. Educated diners are the norm these days, and they desire thoughtfully sourced, wholesome ingredients that are simply prepared and result in delicious, clean food. Regardless of the price.

50 Ocean

50 S Ocean Blvd, Delray Beach, 561-278-3364, 50Ocean.com

Cuisine: Modern American, seafood-driven

Cost: Expensive

Hours: Lunch and dinner daily

Reservations: Accepted

Credit cards: All major

Bar: Full

Sound level: Dining room conversational, patio loud

Outside smoking: No

Wheelchair accessible: Yes

Parking: Valet, limited street, area lots

Kids: Kids’ menu, booster seats, highchairs