Review: A square meal (and deal) at Square One restaurant in Boca Raton | Video

It is the natural progression of talented restaurant workers: Spend years working for someone else learning the business and honing your craft, then branch out to become your own boss. Jon Greening and Eric Clark, longtime friends and veterans of Rapoport’s Restaurant Group, are following the blueprint to a promising degree at Square One in Boca Raton, which opened in February.

The food and service are good, the atmosphere is comfortable and sophisticated without being stuffy, and although everything here is also being done elsewhere — craft cocktails; charcuterie boards; comfort foods such as burgers, pizzas and housemade pastas — little goes amiss. I would describe it as a solid place, akin to Houston’s, at slightly lower prices. With happy-hour specials and an ongoing three-course, $29 dinner promotion, Square One is a place to get a square meal for a square deal.

“Upscale casual at an affordable price point,” Clark says.

Clark, who runs the front of the house, and Greening, who oversees the kitchen, met working at Deck 84 in Delray Beach, where Clark was general manager and Greening rose to executive chef. When Brewzzi went out of business after 20 years in Boca Raton, the pair seized the opportunity. Apparently, they have learned well from Burt Rapoport, the veteran restaurateur who has run dozens of places across South Florida through the decades.

Greening, originally from South Bend, Ind., cut his culinary teeth in the Pacific Northwest before moving to South Florida in 2008. His Midwestern roots show in straight-up preparations of grilled steaks and fish. He uses quality ingredients from good purveyors, including meat and cheese from Sunshine Provisions of Hallandale Beach and locally grown produce.

Caesar salad (included with the $29 three-course dinner) had the proper punch of anchovy in the dressing. Tomato bisque (also included in the special dinner) was creamy and pleasing, served with two small triangles of grilled cheese. Prince Edward Island mussels ($14) were bathed in tomato, garlic and white wine broth with caramelized fennel and onions, served with two hunks of grilled bread from Old School Bakery in Delray Beach. The 12-ounce, dry-aged New York strip steak ($35) was flavorful and cooked mostly to the ordered medium-rare (one end took a little more flame and came out medium), served with a roasted bulb of garlic, a nice touch that seemed straight from the Rapoport/Prezzo playbook.

Square One is a big restaurant, with a capacity of more than 250, including banquettes lining windows and a glass-enclosed private dining room that the restaurant is now offering gratis to larger groups for birthdays and special occasions (a fee or guaranteed minimum will likely be imposed when high season arrives). The bar and lounge area overlooking busy Glades Road features a few televisions showing sports overhead, but much of the restaurant is distraction-free. An open kitchen is tucked away near the restrooms, more afterthought than centerpiece. Ceilings are high, tables are mahogany and walls are whitewashed brick and reclaimed bamboo.

Our party was seated promptly for a reservation on a rainy weekend night, and our server was helpful with recommendations and descriptions. Cocktails seemed on the high-priced side ($14 for a decent Grey Goose melon martini and an underwhelming Sazerac). Things were better when the food began arriving.

Pizza dough and pastas are made in-house from Caputo flour imported from Italy. Greening is rightly proud of his pastas, with 15 varieties made in the kitchen. We didn’t try the pappardelle with braised-beef ragu (a big seller), but the texture of the long, Twizzler-like recco pasta (with a narrow hole in the center) was perfect. The dish ($24) featured sausage, shrimp, mussels and broccolini (a play on sausage with broccoli rabe), which all worked, but the creamy sauce was a bit heavy for my liking, masking some of the proteins.

The toppings on our herb-roasted mushroom pizza ($15) were fine, with mozzarella, truffled ricotta and balsamic-glazed onions that were balanced and not overly sweet. But the dough seemed a bit dense, chewy and not airy. Greening says achieving consistency during the proofing process is always a challenge in Florida’s humidity, with conditions in the kitchen changing daily.

Asian noodle salad ($16) is a popular seller, but there is little Asian about it, an Americanized dish that goes heavy on red-miso vinaigrette and sweet-chili glaze with roasted chicken, spinach, carrots, cherry tomatoes, avocado and cashews. Simpler and less cluttered seems better here, such as roasted salmon with fregola and pepper butter ($27 alone, or $29 in the dinner special). Short rib ($28) braised in Chianti and veal stock was tender and satisfying, but the Yukon mashed potatoes beneath were cold.

A brownie dessert included with the $29 dinner was rich, fudgy and good, but creme brulee was lackluster and heavy. Peanut butter pie ($7) displayed a nice balance between chocolate and whipped creamy nuttiness. The best dessert of all was a charcuterie board ($14) that the cheese lover in our group insisted on. By then, I did not need cured meats and a mound of mixed olives, but they all tasted delicious. Even better were the cheeses from Jasper Hill Farm in Vermont, including a creamy Bayley Hazen Blue and tomme-style Oma. Served with Florida honey and grilled bread, the platter put a rectangular finish on a square meal.

