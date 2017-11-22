1-800-Lucky enters food-hall game with Asian cuisine and karaoke in Wynwood

South Florida’s newest food hall is 1-800-Lucky, a buzzy Asian marketplace hidden behind a bodega and record store in the Wynwood Art District.

The 10,000-square-foot space, opening to the public Tuesday, Nov. 28, will boast seven local and international food vendors offering distinct Asian cuisine, including dim sum, sushi, bao buns, Chinese barbecue, Peking duck and banh mi sandwiches.

But to find 1-800-Lucky, a concept from Coyo Taco owners Sven Vogtland and Alan Drummond, visitors must first enter through Lucky Records, a new vinyl shop and bodega stocked with rare LPs, grab-and-go soft drinks and lottery tickets. A wrought-iron gate behind the record store leads to the food hall, which is decorated in neon and furnished with Chinatown-inspired paper lanterns and cat graphics.

Vogtland and Drummond describe the marketplace as “1990s Tokyo-meets-‘Blade Runner.’ ”

1-800-Lucky / Courtesy 1-800-Lucky will feature a karaoke bar, convenience store, record store and a marketplace with seven vendors offering Asian fare. 1-800-Lucky will feature a karaoke bar, convenience store, record store and a marketplace with seven vendors offering Asian fare. (1-800-Lucky / Courtesy)

“We love Asian cuisine as much as we do Mexican cuisine,” says Vogtland, who opened nearby Wynwood taqueria Coyo Taco 3 1/2 years ago. “To find good Asian restaurants, you’d have to drive an hour to Pembroke Pines or South Miami. So we thought, let’s have one place for banh mi, one place for ramen and one place for duck, all under one roof.”

1-800-Lucky takes up half of the indoor-outdoor space, which will also feature a karaoke bar and weekly concerts. A DJ booth, programmed by Tony Garcia, aka DJ Ynot, will be tucked inside the marketplace’s patio, while Devin Horowitz, founder of Brooklyn label Nature Sounds, will curate Lucky Records’ catalog of 3,000 LPs.

Drummond and Vogtland found vendors from New York, Japan and Miami. They include Bahn Mi, a charcoal Vietnamese concept from Coyo Taco chef Scott Linquist; Lotus + Cleaver, a New York outpost specializing in Chinese barbecue, wok dishes and Peking duck; Hayato Miami, a concept from Japanese chef Keiichi Maemura that serves traditional ramen; Myumi, an extension of Brooklyn restaurant 1 or 8, featuring a variety of sushi hand rolls ; YIP, a concept from Pembroke Pines’ Gold Marquess Fine Chinese Cuisine offering dim sum; Poke OG from Anaheim, Calif., serving poke bowls; and an outpost of New York's Taiyaki, best known for its fish-shaped Japanese ice-cream waffles.

While 1-800-Lucky is debuting amid a boom of South Florida food halls, Drummond says it skews closer to a marketplace because of the nonedible offerings. Drummond and Vogtland envisioned opening a ramen bar three years ago, but after realizing the food hall’s size, they reimagined 1-800-Lucky as a mashup of Chinatowns they encountered on culinary trips to Singapore, Toyko, New York and Chicago. The hidden-marketplace aspect is inspired by New York’s speakeasy bar scene, where carefully disguised cocktail dens are located behind restaurants and other discreet locations.

“We wanted to choose a name that was mysterious. It’s not pointing toward dim sum,” Drummond says. “We like to be the anti-South Beach, so we were very secretive about word-of-mouth advertising to get a mix of locals and tourists.”

“Secretive” doesn’t exactly describe Drummond and Vogtland’s plans for 1-800. During Art Basel week in December, the food hall will feature an enviable lineup of music, including Jillionaire of Major Lazer, Boys Noize and Everyday People. Members of rap group Wu-Tang Clan, in town that week, will also stop by the food hall noon-4 p.m. Dec. 9.

1-800-Lucky will open noon Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 143 NW 23rd St., Unit 312, in Miami. Hours of operation are noon-3 a.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m.-3 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free. Go to 1-800-Lucky.com.

For a weekly pint of news about bar openings and other drinking events, sign up for the Shot Caller newsletter, delivered to your inbox free every Thursday.

CAPTION Join Talia J. Medina at Bubbles & Pearls in Wilton Manors as she helps whip up some Thanksgiving treats with Josie Smith Malave of "Top Chef." Join Talia J. Medina at Bubbles & Pearls in Wilton Manors as she helps whip up some Thanksgiving treats with Josie Smith Malave of "Top Chef." CAPTION Join Talia J. Medina at Bubbles & Pearls in Wilton Manors as she helps whip up some Thanksgiving treats with Josie Smith Malave of "Top Chef." Join Talia J. Medina at Bubbles & Pearls in Wilton Manors as she helps whip up some Thanksgiving treats with Josie Smith Malave of "Top Chef." CAPTION The band KIDS joins Talia J. Medina for a LIVE performance on "What's Up, South Florida?" The band KIDS joins Talia J. Medina for a LIVE performance on "What's Up, South Florida?" CAPTION Talia J. Medina shares her picks of the week. Talia J. Medina shares her picks of the week. CAPTION Talia J. Medina talks drinks with 27 Bar & Lounge. Talia J. Medina talks drinks with 27 Bar & Lounge. CAPTION Jackson's Prime opened in August near Galt Ocean Mile from veteran restaurateur Jack Jackson (formerly of Burt & Jack's and Jackson's Steakhouse on Las Olas) and chef Johnny Vinczencz (formerly of Johnny V). Jackson's Prime opened in August near Galt Ocean Mile from veteran restaurateur Jack Jackson (formerly of Burt & Jack's and Jackson's Steakhouse on Las Olas) and chef Johnny Vinczencz (formerly of Johnny V).

pvalys@southflorida.com or 954-356-4364