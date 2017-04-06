Alton Brown on 'Good Eats,' guitars and groping grannies

Food enthusiasts know Alton Brown as the quirky kitchen experimenter from “Good Eats,” which ran 14 seasons on Food Network, and as the entertaining and sometimes sadistic host of Food Network’s “Cutthroat Kitchen” and “Iron Chef America.” But they may not know that he also sings, strums and dances, a former theater major at the University of Georgia who is a showman at heart. Or that he started his career as a cinematographer and director, shooting commercials and music videos, including R.E.M.’s “The One I Love.”

“When I started touring and doing this show last year, it definitely threw some people,” Brown says. “I’d come out onstage with an electric guitar and people are like, 'Whaaaat?' ”

Brown will bring his “Eat Your Science” tour, an eclectic mix of food, science, music, dance and potentially explosive experimentation, to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, April 19. He’ll also be back on the small screen as host of the latest Iron Chef variant, “Iron Chef Gauntlet,” which premieres Sunday, April 16 at 9 p.m., on Food Network.

Alton Brown is bringing his "Eat Your Science" tour to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

I caught up with Brown, 54, by phone in March from his home near Atlanta, a few days before he embarked on a two-month, 45-city tour. He says his live show features food and science demonstrations with audience participation, along with a cowboy waltz about GMOs, a Sinatra-esque swing tune in praise of cocktail bitters and a rant titled “If I Were a Food God.” Here are condensed excerpts from the interview.

What’s touring life like? Are there food groupies?

We go around with two buses and an 18-wheeler. I live like a very, very marginal rock star. I sleep on buses all night. “Groupies” is a dangerous word, because that suggests stalking and sycophantic behavior. I’m very fortunate to have fans. People don’t follow me around in a VW bus, but there’s a usually a line of folks hanging around after a show asking me to sign stuff, which makes it a little more valuable when they try to sell it on eBay.

You’ve been behind the camera, in front of the camera and onstage. You cook, sing and play guitar. Do you consider yourself a Renaissance man?

I think I’m a work in progress. One can adapt one skill set to a number of permutations. I was a theater major. I did cinematography. I spent years directing TV commercials, everything from insurance to tires, sneakers, banks. I did OK, but I hated working for advertising agencies. So I quit my job, and went to culinary school. … Of the 252 episodes of “Good Eats,” I directed 200 of them. My visual sensibility infused the show with a certain panache that I certainly enjoyed.

Alton Brown's "Eat Your Science" show features food, science and song, including an ode to cocktail bitters.

What’s it like going from TV to the stage?

They’re completely different. A TV camera sucks the soul out of your eyes. It takes everything and gives you nothing. Live stage work is the antivenin for that. A live audience gives you your soul back. You get butterflies in your stomach. Every night can be so different. We use so many volunteers, and they’re not plants, so the theatrical experience has to remain fluid. Friday and Saturday nights in theaters with bars, I might change my approach. Last year, I think it was in Florida, there was a 65-year-old grandmother, and she couldn’t keep her hands off my ass. I guess she had a couple of glasses of Chardonnay. So I don’t know about groupies, but there are gropies.

Your press release talks about demonstrations and experiments “the likes of which have never been seen.” Is the show dangerous? Have you ever had to call an ambulance or 911?

In the theatrical world, we don’t talk about that. So thanks. But we spend a lot of time thinking about safety. I’ve had a couple of minor injuries, but nothing that’s taken me out of commission. Things can get really hot, and things can get really cold, and things can happen to bite you or a bystander. There’s also the chance of twisting an ankle, which now that I’ve added a dance number, is a very real possibility.

I read that you lost 50 pounds awhile ago. Have you been able to keep the weight off?

I’ve put about half back on. When I got thin, I looked sick. My dermatologist saw me and said, “Would you please put on 20 pounds? You look like a dried-up turkey.” I was unhappy being skinny. I thought if I lost weight and was skinny I’d be happy, but we’re not all meant to be runway models. I’ve been divorced a couple of years, and at first I thought, “If I ever want to get another woman, I better keep the weight off,” but it’s not like that. Everyone’s body is different. Some people are Maseratis and some are station wagons. I’ve realized that health is paying attention to your body, not just weight or a number. So I don’t get on the scale anymore. And it’s also about mental health. I’m much happier when I can have a martini three times a week instead of only once a week. I like martinis.

Food Network host Alton Brown will perform food-science demonstrations at his "Eat Your Science" show at the Broward Center.

You went to culinary school [the New England Culinary Institute] before getting into food television. Did you ever work in restaurants? Do you ever want to open a restaurant?

I’ve done my time. I did two six-month internships during my two years of culinary school, then spent another year working in restaurants. I’ve worked from Vermont down to the Carolinas. Italian restaurants, rather aggressive fine dining places, places where we’d do 200 covers on a Saturday night. I don’t ever want to work on a hot line again. Opening a restaurant? I’m thinking about it. I’m a workaholic. Maybe a coffee shop and doughnut place. I have very sharp ideas about hot dogs. It would be something along those lines, not fine dining. Fine dining is a great place to lose or launder money.

While touring, you ask fans to give food and restaurant suggestions for their town at #ABRoadeats on Twitter and Facebook. Are they mostly good or clunkers?

What’s important is it gives you connectivity with the audience. Ninety percent of people might recommend a place in town, and I’ll go and the food might not be very good — a couple places, the food is horrible — but that doesn’t mean it’s not significant. It’s more like anthropology. I know some very famous barbecue places in the South that make terrible barbecue, but they’re important because people love them. They’re a big part of the community fabric.

As a director-cinematographer and food competition host, this year’s Academy Awards must have made you cringe. Ever announce the wrong winner on “Iron Chef” or “Cutthroat Kitchen”?

No, but then again I’ve never had to do it live in front of 100 million people. And I’ve never had the results guarded by Pricewaterhouse.

Alton Brown’s “Eat Your Science” show will be performed 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., in Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $45-$125 and are available at the box office, by phone at 954-462-0222 or at Ticketmaster.com.