New and classy Atlas lounge arrives with specialty drinks such as Old & Smokey

Atlas

551 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-414-5100, ConradFortLauderdale.com

The new Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach resort has debuted a classy, arched bar and lounge with light bites.

A couple of the nine specialty cocktails are the pink Floradora with gin, berries, lime and ginger beer ($16); and the Old & Smokey, with rye and cherry liqueur, wheeled over on a cart holding a glass box with hickory and applewood smoke ($17).

“The Old & Smokey gives the bartender the opportunity to interact with the guests in an organic way,” says Jonathan Chabat, food and beverage assistant director. “Upon opening the smoke box, aromas fill the air, and the guest becomes a part of the presentation.”

The resort’s executive chef, Jorge Ramos, incorporates influences from his Puerto Rican grandmothers, such as swordfish empanadas ($14), duck confit atop toast ($15), charred octopus with pickled papaya chili slaw ($18) and shrimp ceviche with compressed watermelon and sofrito relish.

“Growing up, my earliest memories involve seeing the joy cooking brought to my grandmothers, and ultimately, my family,” says Ramos, who hails from elite South Florida resorts.

A wall-size, dark-blue glass map of the Atlantic Ocean behind the bar — a nod to yachting — contrasts the elegant, sand-colored plush lounge, reminiscent of the beach.

