Back Flip Beach Bar gets punny in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

Back Flip Beach Bar
Plunge Beach Hotel, 4660 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, 754-312-5775, PlungeBeachHotel.com
Locals who remember the Howard Johnson’s bar here from the 1960s to 1980s may feel nostalgic if they visit this flip-flop-casual incarnation.
“You might say we have a slight offbeat, irreverent sense of humor,” says Doug Barrow, general manager of the new Plunge Beach Hotel. “The menu incorporates a spirited twist to some of the innovative, signature mixed drinks. The names pay tribute to iconic, sea-loving movie slogans.”
Some of those are Tweet Me Ishmael with coconut rum and mango puree ($10) and Sharkbait with vodka, raspberry puree and ginger beer ($11).
“My favorite is the Bigger Boat Needed, with gin, coconut cream, lime juice and ginger beer ($9),” Barrow says. “It’s clean and refreshing and complements most any dish.”
Other highlights include yucca fries and queso ($7), ceviche ($9), grilled steak sandwich with guacamole and salsa verde ($12) and six renditions of tacos ($8-$10), such as garlic shrimp and crispy pork belly.
“Another go-to is our spicy chicken sandwich with avocado, plantains, cilantro and lime crema. It has just the right amount of spicy kick,” Barrow says.
Seating is at the bar, high-top tables or poolside.
