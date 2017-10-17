'Conch' is the word at Bahama Grill

Bahama Grill

7619 N. State Road 7, Parkland, 954-500-4745, BahamaGrill.com

Nassau native Eric Gibson has introduced a U.S. outpost of his 8-year-old Bahamian original in the Waterways Shoppes in the former space of the Whale Raw Bar and Fish House.

“In the Bahamas, we could be more liberal in showcasing our vibrant colors and bold flavors,” he says. “In Parkland, we have to explain the food preparation more.”

Signatures are all things conch: balls ($10.50, $19.75), burger ($10), grilled with vegetables ($22) and cracked, which is battered and fried ($22). Rotisserie, grilled or barbecue chicken ($6-$14.50) and a wide selection of barbecue ribs ($9-$29) satisfy carnivores. The recipes for sides of peas and rice, coleslaw and potato salad stem from Gibson’s parents ($3, $5.50).

An extensive cocktail menu features the fruity Bahama Mama and Bahama Papa with coconut and rum (both $9) and frozen concoctions such as mango daiquiri ($9).

Dessert tarts are filled with guava, pineapple or coconut ($2).

Lunch and dinner are served daily amid a relaxed island vibe in a bright palette of royal blue, red and yellow. Bahamian music plays in the background. Two patios offer alfresco seating with a lake view in the rear.

Steel-drum music will appear this fall on weekends.

