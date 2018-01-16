Eggs all day at Bakery of France in Boca Raton

Bakery of France
6030 SW 18th St., west of Boca Raton, 561-430-5616; 625 NE Spanish River Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-361-4490; Bakery-of-France.com
The French family who owns two locations of this cafe have revamped the menus.
“We have seven new items, but also we are now serving eggs all day, not only for breakfast, and lots of items on the menu now come with a choice of side,” says Alexandre Brau, the owners’ son who works alongside his wife, Mathilde Berthelemy. “We’ve given more freedom to our customers with build-your-own-options for omelets and crepes.”
Additions include organic Greek yogurt Bonjour Bowl ($7.25), French toast croissant ($11.75) and BLT croissant ($13.50-$14.50).
“I found the traditional round shape of pancakes too common, so I put our homemade batter in a Belgian wafflemaker,” he says. “So now, we have the perfect taste of a moist, fluffy pancake with the fancy shape of the Belgian waffle ($11.75).”
Alfresco seating is planned at the Shoppes of Village Pointe west of the city now that the plaza renovation is complete.
“It is modern and bright, and everyone in the community loves the new aspect,” Brau says. “Southwest 18th Street is becoming a new major road, connecting the east and the west parts of the city, and traffic is increasing.”
