Beehive Kitchen expands to Las Olas Boulevard

Beehive Kitchen
200 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-607-2836, Beehive-Kitchen.com
The owners of Bulla Gastrobar and Pisco y Nazca have opened a second location of their fast-casual, build-your-own-bowl concept in the former CJ’s Café.
“There are so many things we learned about the food, the preparation, the likes and dislikes of the guests,” says vice president Mark Anders, referring to their 7-month-old original location on North Andrews Avenue. “Adding tofu last month was in response from customer feedback. ... There are a lot of foodies in Fort Lauderdale.”
An assembly line for bowls ($7.95 or $9.95) starts with bases, such as lemon-basil quinoa, and moves to vegetables and lean, hormone- and antibiotic-free proteins such as barbecue pork and baked almond-crusted chicken before topping with sauces, such as roasted pepper.
Specialty bowls ($8.95-$11.95) include East Meets West with ahi tuna poke, Szechuan green beans, sweet-potato glass noodles, brown rice and Thai coconut curry. Cold-brew coffee ($3), cold-pressed juices ($5-$7), Funky Buddha beer ($6) and mini cake jars ($3) round it out.
Lunch and dinner are served daily amid a fresh industrial vibe with beehive-shaped lampshades and a yellow-and-green palette with blond wood.
Up next: locations in Coral Springs and Boca Raton.
