Mike Stocker / Sun Sentinel

This place is every child's dream realized. They serve mountains of ice cream with fireworks on top of it (OK, they’re sparkler candles). The popular kitchen sink is, as the name suggests, a pile of ice cream served inside a metal kitchen-sink-like dish. The punch bowl is another gigantic dish, with enough ice cream to feed about 12 people.

They have more than 50 flavors, such as Maple Walnut, Black Cherry, Tropical Coconut and Death By Chocolate.

Address: 128 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach

Contact: 954-923-4445 or JaxsonsIceCream.com