Bol Asian Cuisine now open in Coconut Creek

The Bol Asian Cuisine

5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-378-7850, SeminoleCoconutCreekCasino.com/the-bol.htm

A second location of the 4-year-old original at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has opened at Seminole Coconut Creek Casino.

“Our fast-casual cuisine has proven very successful at Hard Rock with guests who aren’t necessarily looking for extensive dining, but rather fast, fresh and tasty so they can return to gaming,” co-owner Eric Douglas says.

The Vietnamese and Chinese menu is larger here with additions of BBQ pork ribs ($14), Vietnamese rice with Korean BBQ short ribs ($20) and Peking duck ($35, half; $70, whole). Other highlights: Vietnamese spring rolls ($9), pan-fried pork dumplings ($10) and Singapore yellow curry noodles with shrimp, pork and chicken ($20).

“Also, this location has a full liquor bar,” says Douglas, who also owns Social Room in Hollywood. “Our kitchen design is different as well with chefs furiously preparing each dish on the wok.”

Cocktails include Shanghai Mule ($12) and Kumquat Smash with rum ($14).

A vibrant design of red, gold and yellow flows onto the casino floor. The chandeliers are noteworthy: “There are four illuminated pods with 15,000 individually screwed-in chopsticks, giving the appearance of a chopstick explosion,” Douglas says.

Lunch and dinner are served daily until the wee hours.

