Boston's on the Beach makes big changes to menu in Delray Beach

Boston’s on the Beach
40. S. Ocean Blvd., Delray Beach, 561-278-3364, BostonsOnTheBeach.com
This 37-year-old oceanfront landmark has revamped about 30 percent of its all-day menu, with 15 new selections to ramp up shareable plates and signature sandwiches.
“I think our guests have always known us for our incredible lobster rolls and other New England specialties, but to broaden our scope, we have adapted several of the items that have done very, very well upstairs at 50 Ocean,” general manager Mark DeAtley says, referring to their fine-dining sibling. “We are making a concerted effort to make sure our menu choices and execution are elevated above the usual sports bar or bar-food stereotype.”
New bestsellers include the mussels with shallots, tomatoes and white wine-chili broth ($14.95); the Big Papi hoagie with shaved rib-eye, peppers, onions and provolone ($13.95); and marinated, grilled steak tips ($18.95).
“The SBLT is something you won’t find anywhere else,” DeAtley says. “It’s kind of like a shrimp burger with great flavor and texture, seasoned with five spices and topped with thick-cut applewood bacon and pickled ginger slaw ($14.95).
New cocktails include Rock-A-Rita, with coconut rum and tequila, and the Brady Playbook, with bourbon, creme de cassis, blackberries and lemon juice (both $9).
