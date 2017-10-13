Brass Tap chain comes to Boca Raton

The Brass Tap

1198 N. Dixie Highway, Boca Raton, 561-717-8570, BrassTapBeerBar.com

Bryan Taylor opened his second local franchise this summer in the former Park Avenue BBQ Grille, part of the 9-year-old, craft-beer-and-wine-bar chain based in Tampa.

“This location will have little in common with the Coral Springs site, apart from the name,” Taylor says. “The stylings are industrial and rustic-inspired, with exposed concrete, reclaimed wood and Edison bulbs. We have a full kitchen with a creative executive chef, so the menu will be unique.”

Bestsellers include carnivore flatbread with grilled chicken and bacon ($13); the Fried, Fried Baby burger wrapped in fried pizza dough ($14); and garlic bernaise filet mignon ($29).

Last bites are deep-fried Reese’s ($9) and Triple Chocolate Dream mud pie with Bailey's Irish cream ($12).

“We specialize in mules, aged rums and bourbons,” Taylor says. “We’ll have 57 taps and over 50 rotating bottles.”

A beer garden offers picnic tables, while a patio features games such as Jenga Giant and cornhole. Special nights are trivia on Mondays, karaoke on Tuesdays and ladies discounts on Fridays.

Lunch and dinner are served daily.

“We have a Sunday brunch menu you’ll have to see to believe,” says Taylor, highlighting the s’mores burger on a glazed doughnut ($15).

