New chicken Parm at Burger King doesn't melt my heart

I tried the revamped Burger King chicken Parmesan sandwich the other day. My takeaway: It’s better than the old one. That’s not saying much.
The old version was terrible, an oblong sub with bland cheese, thick sauce and a breaded patty of chickenlike particulate, a species usually found in school cafeterias and hospitals.
The new sandwich, round and hefty on a potato bun, is merely bad. The chicken can be identified as actual white-meat breast, but it is encased in a crispy fried outer shell that overwhelms with too much batter.
Shards of unmelted, shaved Parmesan sit atop melted mozzarella, but the two cheeses don’t blend so much as coexist. The bun is too sweet, and the sauce has no flavor at all.
Burger King has been heavily marketing the new sandwich, and it was the power of advertising that pulled me to a drive-through. Apparently, the campaign is working, because others who pulled up before me also ordered the sandwich. The cashier said a new batch was cooking and would take another few minutes. She told me to pull up to a waiting area, where another two cars sat. She delivered our bags a short time later.
The sandwich costs $4.99, but I’d rather spend a few bucks more for better versions found at local pizza joints and sub shops. Or I could spend roughly the same amount for the decent one offered at Wawa, which opens its first two Broward locations on July 27.
