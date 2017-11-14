Burtons Grill and Bar brings contemporary American cuisine to Boca Raton

Burtons Grill and Bar

5580 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton, 561-465-2036, BurtonsGrill.com

This 12-year-old chain, based in Massachusetts, has introduced its first Florida location in the new Park Place plaza.

“It’s one of our largest and the first with an outdoor bar and patio,” general manager Andy Holyst says. “Our newer locations also showcase exposed ceilings for a more open and vibrant feel.”

The contemporary American cuisine offers half portions, vegetarian, Paleo and gluten-free options.

Highlights include Buffalo chicken dip ($12.95), General Tso's cauliflower ($12.95), Philly spring rolls ($13.95), Mediterranean chicken or wild-mushroom risotto ($15.95-$22.95), lobster-shrimp pasta ($18.95, $28.95) and heritage pork chop ($24.95).

Spiked coffee concoctions, such as Derby Street ($11), can accompany last bites of Key lime pie ($10) and gluten-free chocolate layer cake ($9).

Among the wide-ranging cocktails ($10-$14), the Samovar blends black-tea vodka, whiskey, lemon, and citrus and chamomile bitters.

Lunch and dinner are served daily amid a central bar with TVs in front of an open kitchen with a flaming wood-stone oven. Dark-blue accents contrast a palette of black and brown under an industrial ceiling with tiled and rustic walls. Fans cool a large wraparound patio with a bar and colorful tropical fish water feature.

Sunday brunch will begin later this year.

