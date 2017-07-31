Cafe Boulud offering summer menu

Cafe Boulud
The Brazilian Court Hotel & Beach Club, 301 Australian Ave., Palm Beach, 561-655-6060, CafeBoulud.com
This 14-year-old Palm Beach legend, rejuvenated more than a year ago with a nouveau renovation, is offering its summer menu through Labor Day.
“We always like to have a few decadent dishes on our menu even in the summer,” executive chef Rick Mace says. “Maine lobster and mascarpone-filled pasta studded with summer truffle fits that bill [$28, $46]. We use cherry tomatoes to bring the brightness to the dish.”
Appetizers include fritterlike chickpea panisse ($13) and hamachi crudo with grapefruit and avocado foam ($24).
One of Mace’s new favorites is Florida grouper with clams, bacon and potato [$43]. “This is our take on a New England-style chowder — a comfort-food dish,” he says. “We make the chowder sauce from the grouper, as well, so it’s extra rich.”
Finales ($14) are peach Melba, mint-chocolate bar and baba au rhum with Chantilly cream.
Riccardo Berolino, executive chef of Maison Boulud in Montreal, created the summer prix-fixe La Voyage Italien menu for $95. The five courses are heirloom melon; lobster panzanella salad; risotto with garlic-roasted frog legs; eggplant ravioli with squid, pork belly and chili oil; and lemon-shaped citrus mousse with Key lime sorbet.
