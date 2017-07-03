Cantina La Veinte in Brickell offering 22 new dishes and cocktails

Cantina La Veinte
Icon Brickell complex, 495 Brickell Ave., Miami, 786-623-6135, CantinaLa20.com
This 3-year-old, opulent Mexican restaurant, which overlooks Biscayne Bay from a dramatic, art deco dining room, has introduced 15 new dishes and eight cocktails.
Executive chef Santiago Gomez’s new favorites are white rice cooked in cilantro broth with grilled seasonal vegetables ($21) and sopes de Wagyu with beef atop corn masas, crowned with bone marrow, sour cream, queso fresco, black beans and chorizo ($26).
“These dishes are very simple but filled with flavors,” he says. “They are traditional from Mexico. I just took the best ingredients and twisted the recipes in my own way. The sopes are special because of the process. The first is to bring the corn from Mexico, cook it, grind it and then manually give them the shape of the sopes.”
New bestsellers are tampiqueña grilled skirt steak ($26), tacos with pork chop in adobo sauce with pineapple ($24) and tequila-infused Wagyu rib-eye with bone marrow and white-truffle essence (minimum of 5 ounces at $10 per ounce).
The new finale is mango panna cotta with yogurt ice cream ($11).
New cocktails feature a frozen avocado margarita and the Amor Eterno with tequila, strawberry puree, lime and basil (both $17).
