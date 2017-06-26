Menu changes weekly at Casareccio Italian restaurant in Pompano Beach

Casareccio

1386 S. Federal Highway, Pompano Beach, 954-998-3642, CasareccioTrattoria.com

This homey traditional Italian restaurant has opened in the former Blue Willy's Barbecue.

“We already cook for our families and friends, therefore we decided to open our family kitchen,” owner and grill chef Emylene Francisco Egusquiza says. “We change our menu weekly to ensure the availability of fresh ingredients.”

However, you’re likely to find arancini ($10), thin Sicilian chickpea fritters called panelle ($10), caponata Sicilian eggplant ($12), spaghetti pomodoro ($15), fettuccine Alfredo ($20) and lobster ravioli ($22).

“I like to introduce new desserts, but we'll always try to have cannoli and fried cheesecake [both $10],” Egusquiza says.

The executive chef is Egusquiza’s boyfriend, Salvatore Spina, who owned Bona Italian Restaurant in Wilton Manors and Cafe Mediterrano in Fort Lauderdale.

“All recipes are passed down from my Sicilian mother and from grandmothers,” says Spina, who hails from Palermo, Italy. “The passion of cooking was always in my blood.”

Old Italian osterias inspired the rustic atmosphere with wood cupboards, dark-wood tables and chairs, string lights and corrugated metal. Pots and pans decorate reclaimed wood walls.

“I designed the place to be relaxed, soothing and cozy,” Egusquiza says. “Customers love to stay for hours.”

Dinner is served nightly, although Sundays are by reservations only.

