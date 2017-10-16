Che steakhouse in Delray Beach adds 20-plus dishes

Che

900 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach, 561-562-5200, CheRestaurant.com

This year-old Argentine steakhouse with global cuisine, a whitewashed Mediterranean feel and an expansive terrace on the Intracoastal Waterway has introduced more than 20 dishes.

“This menu was inspired by traditional dishes from our restaurants in Argentina and Spain,” says Daniela Sujoy, whose family is the owner.

The Argentine parrillada is a sampling of seven meats with empanadas, salad and fries ($68). “It’s the best way to try all our special meat cuts. It’s succulent and delicious,” she says.

Her new favorite is paella in three renditions ($48-$58), including vegetarian. “There are some dishes we can't accomplish if we don't make it the traditional way. Love, time, patience and fresh, seasonal ingredients are the key,” she says.

Other highlights are six housemade pastas, including lobster ravioli ($28), ricotta gnocchi ($22) and pumpkin sorrentino in a rosemary, pecan and brown butter sauce ($24); and three lamb cuts of chops ($40), shank ($42) and 3-pound shoulder ($48).

Lemon pie and ricotta cheesecake are new sweet endings ($9).

Cocktail additions are 2 to Tango with gin, elderflower liqueur and pineapple juice ($8); rose wine-based frozen frosé ($10); and the frozen Creamsicle with rum, coconut puree and orange juice ($10).

