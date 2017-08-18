CityPlace restaurants offering midweek discounts through October

CityPlace
700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach, 561-366-1000, CityPlace.com
This attractive outdoor mall is offering CityPlace on Tap with discounted appetizers and drinks at participating restaurants from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through October.
Prices are $3 for beers, $4 for wines, $5 for cocktails and up to $6 for appetizers.
Other perks are live music in the fountain plaza and free parking.
“We have not offered anything like this before,” says Gopal Rajegowda, a representative of the developer who owns CityPlace. “We wanted to create an opportunity for professionals to gather with friends and colleagues midweek at either their favorite CityPlace restaurants or a restaurant that they haven’t previously tried. Diners will have the chance to hop from patio to patio.”
Participants include Blue Martini, Bowery Palm Beach, Brio Tuscan Grille, Brother Jimmy’s BBQ, Burger and Beer Joint at Revolutions, Cabo Flats Cantina and Tequila Bar, Copper Blues Rock Pub and Kitchen, Il Bellagio, Mellow Mushroom, Mojito Latin Cuisine and Bar, and the Regional Kitchen and Public House.
Brio Tuscan Grille is featuring margherita flatbread, beef carpaccio, black-pepper shrimp and short-rib nachos, while Burger and Beer Joint is offering mini corn dogs, Bavarian pretzels, loaded nachos, chicken tenders, Angus sliders and tuna tacos.
Email news to susan@editorguru.com.