Restaurant veteran opens Coco Pazzo in Fort Lauderdale

Coco Pazzo
2724 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-265-7116
The owner of Frankie & Johnny's Corner Ristorante, which closed in 2010 on East Oakland Park Boulevard, has debuted a venture in the former Kaos Ultra Lounge. Coco Pazzo translates to “crazy chef.”
“Frankie & Johnny's was very successful for the first few years, and I wanted to exceed that success with a much better menu and dining experience,” Bill Mercurio says.
Traditional Italian highlights include rolled and skewered veal spiedini ($14), Barese mountain sausage with cheese and escarole ($15), country-style chicken with sausage, mushrooms and potatoes ($27) and Chilean sea bass oreganata (market price). Ten pastas include penne Siciliano with tomatoes and spicy sausage ($22) and spaghetti baked in parchment paper, called pasta al cartoccio ($19).
Dessert specials ($9) may include spaghetti cake or deep-fried Italian cheesecake.
Popular cocktails are Italiano Sunshine-tini with vodka, lemoncello and prosecco and East Side Manhatter with bourbon, amaro, Grand Marnier and cherry syrup (both $13). The Coco-Tini with vodka, amaretto and Tia Maria is a dessert libation ($13).
Lunch is served weekdays and dinner nightly, except Sundays, amid warm wood chairs and floor, white tablecloths, beige walls, a chandelier and TVs over a stainless-steel bar.
