Council Oak at Seminole Hard Rock unveils summer menu

Council Oak Steaks and Seafood

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7501, CouncilOakHollywood.com

This 13-year-old fine-dining dinner restaurant near the main entrance of the resort has introduced a summer-inspired menu and extravagant cocktails.

“I really like the addition of the jumbo soft-shell crab with summer succotash and caper vinaigrette [$20],” executive chef Brian Doyle says. “It’s a great alternative for when stone crabs are not in season.”

He also highlights the 21-ounce, bone-in New York strip steak dry-aged in-house for at least 20 days ($72), Florida reef lionfish with fennel and citrus ($23) and whole Florida snapper with fennel-tomato compote ($38).

High-end tableside cocktails add drama with tableside preparations for the Treize with Remy Martin Louis XIII Cognac, Cîroc Ten Vodka, Grand Marnier 1880 and ice wine with a garnish of 24-carat gold flakes ($195). The Smoked Rare Manhattan with Macallan Rare Cask, sweet vermouth and orange bitters is smoked on the cart and poured over an ice sphere ($95).

“The exclusive pours are selections from our successful One Ounce Club luxury-spirit program, which motivated and inspired us to expand the offering and give guests another unexpected element of surprise,” says Pablo Astardjian, director of the casino’s restaurants.

