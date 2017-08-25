A taste of Crave GFL: A dozen picks for Broward restaurant month

Dine Out Lauderdale is now Crave GFL, short for Greater Fort Lauderdale. By whatever name you call it, Broward’s annual restaurant promotion offers diners a chance to try tasty meals at reasonable prices at some of the area’s top eateries.
From Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, Crave GFL restaurants will offer three-course dinners for $37, not including tax, tip or drinks. At last count, 45 restaurants are taking part, mostly in Fort Lauderdale and coastal cities. Now in its 11th year, the promotion gives restaurants a chance to boost sales during the height of storm season and the region’s slowest tourist month. It also allows some diners to step out of their comfort zones and try restaurants they otherwise could not afford. New this year: a dozen enhanced special dinner events featuring multicourse premium offerings with wine and spirits.
Some restaurants do not offer Crave menus on Fridays or Saturdays. Some tack on surcharges for premium dishes and offer wine pairings for an additional fee. Others have limited seating, so book ahead for reservations. Here are my picks for Crave GFL 2017, with a mix of cuisines and styles.
Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits
Ritz-Carlton, 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-302-6460, BurlockCoast.com
Since opening in autumn 2015, this playful and decidedly unstuffy beachfront restaurant at the Ritz-Carlton has gained a strong local following with its fun weekend brunches and a wide selection of rums and cigars (with smoking allowed outside). It also has some very good fish and seafood dishes, courtesy of chef Gavin Pera. The Crave GFL menu will be offered Sunday through Thursday. Start with ceviche tacos with pickled peppers and pressed pineapple or a salad with local greens, citrus, fennel, radish and almonds, then have snapper with red quinoa or oxtail ravioli for the main, and finish with Key lime pie.
Café Maxx
2601 E. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach. 954-782-0606, CafeMaxx.com
A forerunner of fine dining in South Florida, Café Maxx has been pleasing palates for more than three decades. Founded by Dennis Max and taken over by Darrel Broek and chef Oliver Saucy, this eastern Pompano Beach gem remains a favorite for special occasions. Crave GFL is offered every night except Saturday and features a wide selection: a choice of eight appetizers, nine entrees and four desserts. Good options abound, including escargot and a wild mushroom phyllo purse or banana-lime grilled shrimp to start and onion-crusted yellowtail snapper, peppercorn pork tenderloins, or berry-glazed duck breast as entrées. Finish with coconut cream pie in caramel sauce or tropical carrot cake with pineapple cream cheese.
The Capital Grille
2430 E. Sunrise Blvd., Galleria Mall, Fort Lauderdale. 954-446-2000, TheCapitalGrille.com
Capital Grille at the Galleria Mall offers advantages over other chain steakhouses taking part. It features bigger meat portions and a side dish included without annoying up-charges, and the distinction of repeatedly being honored for its wine program by Wine Spectator magazine. With the savings from the up-charges, you can splurge on a glass of wine. The Crave GFL menu is available nightly except Saturday, and includes blue cheese wedge, clam chowder or caesar salad to start and entrée options including a 14-ounce bone-in New York strip or eight-ounce filet mignon with mashed potatoes or green beans. Finish with chocolate espresso cake or cheesecake with seasonal berries.
Casa Calabria
Ocean Manor Beach Resort, 4040 Galt Ocean Drive, Fort Lauderdale. 954-982-2191, CasaCalabriaftl.com
Calabria is the region at the toe of Italy’s “boot,” and Casa Calabria, which opened in 2016, pays tribute to southern Italian cuisine in a beachside resort setting. The restaurant offers cured and smoked meats and cheeses, along with a wide selection of pastas. The Crave menu is offered nightly except Saturday. Start with Sicilian salad of fennel and arugula tossed with diced orange and pecorino cheese, caesar salad, fried mozzarella or pork and beef meatball, then choose from rigatoni, grilled salmon or chicken pizzaiola for mains. Finish with housemade tiramisu for dessert.
Chima Brazilian Steakhouse
2400 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-712-0580, ChimaSteakhouse.com
In a quiet courtyard off the calm eastern stretch of Las Olas Boulevard, Chima has done a fine job with rodizio, the Brazilian sliced grilled meat feast and a deluxe salad bar for the past 16 years. Crave GFL is available Sunday through Thursday. A beef croquette, cheese bread and salad bar is included. The only drawback: Prime cuts such as filet mignon, lamb chops and rib eye are not offered on the Crave deal, and neither is dessert. Diners can upgrade to the bonus package for an extra $20.
Eduardo de San Angel
2822 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-772-4731, EduardodeSanAngel.com
A cozy and comfy Fort Lauderdale perennial favorite that will soon celebrate its 25th anniversary, this is Mexican cuisine of the refined, upscale kind. Complex moles and chili pepper sauces created by chef-owner Eduardo Pria accompany high-quality meats, seafood and veggies. Crave GFL is offered every night. Appetizer choices include braised pork loin carnitas, tuna roll with flour tortilla and smoked chipotle chili vinaigrette, or baked eggplant roulade au gratin. Main course options are grilled mahi mahi with peppercorn crust, green tomatillo and avocado mash, beef tenderloin tips with mushrooms and onions in smoked chipotle sauce or Mexican cheese ravioli with walnut and cilantro. Finish with housemade sorbets, chocolate marquise cake or Kahlua sabayon with fresh berries. On Thursday Sept. 14, Mexican Independence Day, the restaurant will offer a special wine dinner.
JWB Prime Steak & Seafood
Margaritaville Resort, 1111 N. Ocean Drive, Hollywood. 954-874-4462, JWBRrestaurant.com.
The high-end restaurant at the beachfront Margaritaville Resort in Hollywood bears the initials of celebrity partner James William (Jimmy) Buffett, but you don’t have to be a Parrothead to enjoy the very good food and casual vibe in this handsome room with high ceilings, bright blue drapery and an open kitchen. The Crave GFL menu will be offered Sunday through Thursday, with numerous upgrades available. The standard $37 menu includes a choice of fried oysters, paradise ceviche or house salad to start and miso salmon, short rib pappardelle or steak au poivre as mains. The local spear-caught fish, usually lionfish or snapper caught that same day, might be worth the $14 up-charge. Finish with toasted meringue Key lime pie for dessert.
Kuro
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood. 954-327-7625, SeminoleHardRockHollywood.com
Since opening two years ago, Kuro has wowed Hard Rock Hotel Casino visitors with the full package: refined Japanese cuisine, pristine sushi, handsome décor and professional service. Chef Alex Becker and his crew knock out refined small plates featuring high-quality seafood and meats. Usually you need to hit big at the casino tables to enjoy a feast here, but Crave GFL, offered Sunday through Thursday, will make the tab more accessible. Kuro will offer a five-course chef’s tasting menu for the promotion: spicy tuna crispy rice (one of my favorite dishes in town), scallop tempura, wasabi tenderloin, a sushi plate and a dessert of Japanese doughnuts. Kuro will also host a $125 per person special dinner at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 with hors d’oeuvres, wine pairings and premium dishes such as tempura lobster and sea bass miso.
Oceans 234
234 N. Ocean Drive, Deerfield Beach. 954-428-2539, Oceans234.com.
This oceanfront bistro specializes in seafood and offers a chance at Crave GFL dining for those in northern Broward. The Crave menu is available Sunday through Thursday. Starter options include salad, salmon tartare or Korean lollipop chicken wings and entrees include swordfish over spinach with jasmine rice or a 14-ounce Cajun rib eye. Finish with sorbet or a brownie sundae.
Rusty Hook Tavern
125 N. Riverside Drive, Pompano Beach. 954-941-2499, TheRustyHookTavern.com
An innovative modern American tavern on the Intracoastal that opened in 2014 from chef Ned Jaouhar, who worked for Gordon Ramsay, and manager Andy Patton, who spent time at Café Boulud in West Palm Beach. The restaurant is closed Mondays and Tuesdays but will offer Crave GFL on the other nights. Start with ahi tuna nachos or lamb rips with chick pea sofrito, then choose from spice rubbed bistro steak, salmon with spiced lentils or a surf and turf platter of za’atar crusted tuna and braised oxtail for mains. Dessert options include cheesecake with tropical fruit or brownie a la mode. On Sept. 8, the restaurant will host a $49 per person special dinner including cocktails.
Steak 954
W Hotel Fort Lauderdale, 401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-414-8333, Steak954.com.
Philadelphia-based Stephen Starr won a James Beard Award this year as Outstanding Restaurateur, and you can see why at his showcase Steak 954 in the W Hotel, with its stylish oceanfront dining room and hypnotic jellyfish aquarium. Get a taste of the luxe life with the Crave menu offered Sunday through Thursday. Start with signature big eye tuna tacos with house-pickled jalapenos or lobster bisque with crème fraiche and chives, then among entrées including branzino with olives and almonds or a six-ounce filet mignon with beet confit and celery root puree. Finish with vanilla bean panna cotta or chocolate layer cake with passion fruit for dessert.
Vienna Café & Wine Bar
9100 W. State Road 84, Davie. 954-423-1961, ViennaWineBar.com.
Chef-owner Per Jacobsen’s cozy restaurant near Interstate 595 is located in a standalone building that feels like a home, and it has been a dependable spot for diners in the western suburbs for nearly two decades. Crave GFL will be offered nightly and feature rotating menus. The first features spinach salad with salmon, vichyssoise with truffle cream or seared scallops (for a $5 surcharge) to start, and swordfish au poivre, braised lamb pappardelle or Grand Marnier glazed pork loin as mains. The second offers shrimp gazpacho, tomato mozzarella salad or house smoked salmon (for a $5 surcharge) as appetizers, and trout meuniere, sirloin beef sauerbraten or coq au vin as entrées. For dessert, there is vanilla crème brulee, dark chocolate cake or, for a $6 surcharge, fresh baked soufflé with crème anglaise.
