A taste of Crave GFL: A dozen picks for Broward restaurant month

Dine Out Lauderdale is now Crave GFL, short for Greater Fort Lauderdale. By whatever name you call it, Broward’s annual restaurant promotion offers diners a chance to try tasty meals at reasonable prices at some of the area’s top eateries.

From Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, Crave GFL restaurants will offer three-course dinners for $37, not including tax, tip or drinks. At last count, 45 restaurants are taking part, mostly in Fort Lauderdale and coastal cities. Now in its 11th year, the promotion gives restaurants a chance to boost sales during the height of storm season and the region’s slowest tourist month. It also allows some diners to step out of their comfort zones and try restaurants they otherwise could not afford. New this year: a dozen enhanced special dinner events featuring multicourse premium offerings with wine and spirits.

Some restaurants do not offer Crave menus on Fridays or Saturdays. Some tack on surcharges for premium dishes and offer wine pairings for an additional fee. Others have limited seating, so book ahead for reservations. Here are my picks for Crave GFL 2017, with a mix of cuisines and styles.

Stephen Flint / Courtesy

Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits

Ritz-Carlton, 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-302-6460, BurlockCoast.com

Since opening in autumn 2015, this playful and decidedly unstuffy beachfront restaurant at the Ritz-Carlton has gained a strong local following with its fun weekend brunches and a wide selection of rums and cigars (with smoking allowed outside). It also has some very good fish and seafood dishes, courtesy of chef Gavin Pera. The Crave GFL menu will be offered Sunday through Thursday. Start with ceviche tacos with pickled peppers and pressed pineapple or a salad with local greens, citrus, fennel, radish and almonds, then have snapper with red quinoa or oxtail ravioli for the main, and finish with Key lime pie.

Cafe Maxx/Courtesy

Café Maxx

2601 E. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach. 954-782-0606, CafeMaxx.com

A forerunner of fine dining in South Florida, Café Maxx has been pleasing palates for more than three decades. Founded by Dennis Max and taken over by Darrel Broek and chef Oliver Saucy, this eastern Pompano Beach gem remains a favorite for special occasions. Crave GFL is offered every night except Saturday and features a wide selection: a choice of eight appetizers, nine entrees and four desserts. Good options abound, including escargot and a wild mushroom phyllo purse or banana-lime grilled shrimp to start and onion-crusted yellowtail snapper, peppercorn pork tenderloins, or berry-glazed duck breast as entrées. Finish with coconut cream pie in caramel sauce or tropical carrot cake with pineapple cream cheese.

Courtesy/Capital Grille

The Capital Grille

​​​​​​ 2430 E. Sunrise Blvd., Galleria Mall, Fort Lauderdale. 954-446-2000, TheCapitalGrille.com

Capital Grille at the Galleria Mall offers advantages over other chain steakhouses taking part. It features bigger meat portions and a side dish included without annoying up-charges, and the distinction of repeatedly being honored for its wine program by Wine Spectator magazine. With the savings from the up-charges, you can splurge on a glass of wine. The Crave GFL menu is available nightly except Saturday, and includes blue cheese wedge, clam chowder or caesar salad to start and entrée options including a 14-ounce bone-in New York strip or eight-ounce filet mignon with mashed potatoes or green beans. Finish with chocolate espresso cake or cheesecake with seasonal berries.

Casa Calabria / Courtesy

Casa Calabria

Ocean Manor Beach Resort, 4040 Galt Ocean Drive, Fort Lauderdale. 954-982-2191, CasaCalabriaftl.com

Calabria is the region at the toe of Italy’s “boot,” and Casa Calabria, which opened in 2016, pays tribute to southern Italian cuisine in a beachside resort setting. The restaurant offers cured and smoked meats and cheeses, along with a wide selection of pastas. The Crave menu is offered nightly except Saturday. Start with Sicilian salad of fennel and arugula tossed with diced orange and pecorino cheese, caesar salad, fried mozzarella or pork and beef meatball, then choose from rigatoni, grilled salmon or chicken pizzaiola for mains. Finish with housemade tiramisu for dessert.

Courtesy/Chima

Chima Brazilian Steakhouse

2400 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-712-0580, ChimaSteakhouse.com

In a quiet courtyard off the calm eastern stretch of Las Olas Boulevard, Chima has done a fine job with rodizio, the Brazilian sliced grilled meat feast and a deluxe salad bar for the past 16 years. Crave GFL is available Sunday through Thursday. A beef croquette, cheese bread and salad bar is included. The only drawback: Prime cuts such as filet mignon, lamb chops and rib eye are not offered on the Crave deal, and neither is dessert. Diners can upgrade to the bonus package for an extra $20.

Leslie Ovalle / Sun Sentinel

Eduardo de San Angel

2822 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-772-4731, EduardodeSanAngel.com

A cozy and comfy Fort Lauderdale perennial favorite that will soon celebrate its 25th anniversary, this is Mexican cuisine of the refined, upscale kind. Complex moles and chili pepper sauces created by chef-owner Eduardo Pria accompany high-quality meats, seafood and veggies. Crave GFL is offered every night. Appetizer choices include braised pork loin carnitas, tuna roll with flour tortilla and smoked chipotle chili vinaigrette, or baked eggplant roulade au gratin. Main course options are grilled mahi mahi with peppercorn crust, green tomatillo and avocado mash, beef tenderloin tips with mushrooms and onions in smoked chipotle sauce or Mexican cheese ravioli with walnut and cilantro. Finish with housemade sorbets, chocolate marquise cake or Kahlua sabayon with fresh berries. On Thursday Sept. 14, Mexican Independence Day, the restaurant will offer a special wine dinner.